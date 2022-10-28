Read full article on original website
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Family Feud champions to return to TV Wednesday
You may have seen a local city council member on TV Tuesday, but it wasn't for a city council meeting. Cedar Rapids City Council member Patrick Loeffler and the rest of the Loeffler family appeared on Family Feud on Fox 28 Tuesday, and they'll be back on again Wednesday too.
cbs2iowa.com
Safety reminders for Halloween evening in eastern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Johnson County Sheriff's Office has tips for Halloween. If you're out participating in trick or treating tonight keep these tips in mind:. Wear light or reflective colors and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you. If you're driving, make...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
cbs2iowa.com
Teamsters Local 238 says Cedar Rapids workers are preparing to strike at ADM facility
Cedar Rapids — Workers at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids are getting ready to go on strike as soon as Tuesday morning. The Teamsters Local 238 announced those plans Monday, affecting more than 200 union members in the corn processing industry. Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case...
Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation
It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids family featured on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud on Fox 28
Tuesday's episode of Family Feud on Fox 28 features a family from Cedar Rapids. The Loefflers caught up with Iowa's News Now Anchor Nick Weig to talk about the experience. They say it was a long day of filming, but a ton of fun. "See, what I can actually say,...
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
cbs2iowa.com
Highway 30 reopened after crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Highway 30 and the I-380 ramp have been reopened after a crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation said Highway 30 was closed between I-380 and IA 922 (near the Kirkwood Blvd exit). One person died after fleeing police, crashing their car at...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
CPS teacher, student face off in footwork challenge | Video
The student wanted to see if his teacher "still had it."
cbs2iowa.com
After Halloween you can compost your jack-o'-lantern
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When your Halloween pumpkin begins to decay and the holiday is over, remember to toss your jack-o'-lantern in the compost, not in your trash. The City of Iowa City’s organics (yard and food waste) program accepts pumpkins. Here's the proper way...
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story
CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history. Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
cbs2iowa.com
CANCELED: OPERATION QUICKFIND: Karla Lurk Vargas
UPDATE: Operation Quickfind for Karla Lurk Vargas has been canceled. Karla has been located. There are no further details. Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Karla Lurk Vargas. Lurk Vargas is 5'5" and was last seen at noon on November 1 at the Casey's on Center...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
