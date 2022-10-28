ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Family Feud champions to return to TV Wednesday

You may have seen a local city council member on TV Tuesday, but it wasn't for a city council meeting. Cedar Rapids City Council member Patrick Loeffler and the rest of the Loeffler family appeared on Family Feud on Fox 28 Tuesday, and they'll be back on again Wednesday too.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Safety reminders for Halloween evening in eastern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Johnson County Sheriff's Office has tips for Halloween. If you're out participating in trick or treating tonight keep these tips in mind:. Wear light or reflective colors and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you. If you're driving, make...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation

It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Highway 30 reopened after crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Highway 30 and the I-380 ramp have been reopened after a crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation said Highway 30 was closed between I-380 and IA 922 (near the Kirkwood Blvd exit). One person died after fleeing police, crashing their car at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

After Halloween you can compost your jack-o'-lantern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When your Halloween pumpkin begins to decay and the holiday is over, remember to toss your jack-o'-lantern in the compost, not in your trash. The City of Iowa City’s organics (yard and food waste) program accepts pumpkins. Here's the proper way...
IOWA CITY, IA
WGN TV

Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer

The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story

CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history.  Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
CHICAGO, IL
airwaysmag.com

10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs2iowa.com

CANCELED: OPERATION QUICKFIND: Karla Lurk Vargas

UPDATE: Operation Quickfind for Karla Lurk Vargas has been canceled. Karla has been located. There are no further details. Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Karla Lurk Vargas. Lurk Vargas is 5'5" and was last seen at noon on November 1 at the Casey's on Center...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy