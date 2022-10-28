Ohio high school football OHSAA playoff first-round scores for Greater Canton on Friday
The Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off Friday night, with Stark County being well represented with 12 county teams qualifying .
In Division I, McKinley won big over GlenOak for the second time in three weeks . Massillon had little trouble taking care of Perry in Division II . Also in Division II, Hoover's defense was dominant against Licking Heights . In Division IV, Canton South won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade . In Division V, Fairless won a home playoff game for the first time ever. Also Friday, Jackson and Lake each rallied for wins, while Central Catholic and Northwest won big .
Here's a look at the scores from the area and scroll further down for box scores and the statewide score list:
Friday's OHSAA football first-round playoff scores
- Division I, Region 1
- No. 11 GlenOak 22, No. 6 McKinley 40, FINAL
- No. 9 Berea-Midpark 24, No. 8 Jackson 28, FINAL
- Division II, Region 7
- No. 16 Perry 7, No. 1 Massillon 48, FINAL
- No. 15 Dublin Scioto 17, No. 2 Lake 33, FINAL
- No. 11 Licking Heights 7, No. 6 Hoover 38, FINAL
- No. 12 Green 22, No. 5 Big Walnut 35, FINAL
- Division III, Region 9
- No. 12 Alliance 21, No. 5 Young. Chaney 35, FINAL
- Division IV, Region 13
- No. 16 Field 20, No. 1 West Branch 52, FINAL
- No. 12 Streetsboro 21, No. 5 Northwest 49, FINAL
- No. 10 Salem 21, No. 7 Canton South 28, FINAL
- Division IV, Region 15
- No. 15 Carrollton 13, No. 2 Steubenville 33, FINAL
- Division V, Region 17
- No. 11 Orrville 22, No. 6 Fairless 47, FINAL
- Division VI, Region 21
- No. 10 Mineral Ridge 7, No. 7 Central Catholic 35, FINAL
- Division VI, Region 23
- No. 12 Malvern 43, No. 5 Dawson-Bryant 67, FINAL
OHSAA football playoff schedule: Stark County high school football: OHSAA playoffs second-round schedule for 2022
Friday's high school football box scores
MCKINLEY 40, GLENOAK 22
Division I, Region 1
GlenOak - 0- 0- 7- 15— 22
McKinley - 9- 13- 12- 6— 40
McK— FG Hernandez 25
McK— Hill 58 punt return
McK —Quincy 3 pass from Rode (Hernandez kick)
McK —Rode 7 run
McK — Mackey 1 run
GO— Johnson 1 run (Thompson kick)
McK— Foster 54 pass from Rode
McK— Quincy 24 pass from Rode
GO — Johnson 51 run (Thompson kick)
GO — Johnson 1 run
TEAM STATS
GO — McK
First downs — 17— 20
Rushes-Yards — 40-204 — 32-96
Comp-Att-Int — 18-14 1 — 18-27-1
Passing Yards — 113— 280
Fumbles-Lost — 2-1 — 2-0
Penalties-Yards — 6-74 — 7-77
Total yards — 317— 376
Records — 4-7 — 6-5
JACKSON 28, BEREA-MIDPARK 24
Division I, Region 1
Berea - 7 - 17 - 0 - 0 — 24
Jackson - 14 - 7 - 7 - 0 — 28
J— Davide 17 run (Wright kick)
BM— Devins 64 run (Rabijenovoc kick)
J —Davide 1 run (Wright kick)
J —Davide 3 run (Wright kick)
BM— Medina 80 pass from Shick (Rabijenovoc kick)
BM— Devins 18 run (Rabijenovoc kick)
BM— FG Rabijenovoc 23
J— Benson 34 pass from Ecrement (Wright kick)
TEAM STATS
B-M — JCK
First downs — 16 — 19
Rushes-Yards — 33-185 — 43-180
Comp-Att-Int — 12-28-1 — 8-16-0
Passing Yards — 241 — 122
Fumbles-Lost — 1-1 — 0-0
Penalties-Yards — 9-61 — 7-53
Total yards — 426 — 302
Records — 5-6 — 6-5
MASSILLON 48, PERRY 7
Division II, Region 7
Perry - 0 - 0 - 0 - 7 — 7
Massillon - 7 - 14 - 14 - 13 — 48
M— Banks 72 pass from Slaughter (Hendricks kick)
M— Hartson 4 run (Hendricks kick)
M— Hartson 19 run (Hendricks kick)
M— Hartson 37 run (Hendricks kick)
M— Banks 28 pass from Toles (Keller kick)
M— Lenix 3 run (Keller kick)
P —Laubacher 67 run (Boughman kick)
M— Lenix 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATS
P — M
First downs — 12 — 19
Rushes-Yards — 46-182 — 28-239
Comp-Att-Int — 2-10-2 — 8-10-0
Passing Yards — 24 — 171
Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0
Penalties-Yards — 4-55 — 8-82
Total yards — 206 — 410
Records — 4-7 — 9-1
LAKE 33, DUBLIN SCIOTO 17
Division II, Region 7
Scioto - 7 - 0 - 7 - 3 — 17
Lake - 13 - 0 - 0 - 20 — 33
L— Brady 5 pass from C.Jarvis (Dutton kick)
L— Butler 7 run (kick failed)
DS —Arthur 2 run (Shipps kick)
DS —Baughman 15 pass from Arthur (Shipps kick)
L— Sollberger 2 run (pass failed)
L— Baker 19 run (Dutton kick)
L— Baker 31 pass from Butler (Dutton kick)
DS— FG Shipps 30
TEAM STATS
DS — LAK
First downs — 15 — 23
Rushes-Yards — 29-95 — 46-241
Comp-Att-Int — 19-30-0 — 6-8-1
Passing Yards — 177 — 54
Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 1-1
Penalties-Yards — 8-50 — 5-30
Total yards — 272 — 295
Records — 4-7 — 10-1
HOOVER 38, LICKING HEIGHTS 7
Division II, Region 7
L.Heights - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7
Hoover - 14 - 14 - 3 - 7 — 38
NCH— L.Roach 8 run (Kish kick)
NCH— Dyrlund 3 run (Kish kick)
NCH —Westfall 6 run (Kish kick)
NCH —Griguolo 2 run (Kish kick)
LH— J.Lopinto 63 pass from Landry (Johnson kick)
NCH— FG Kish 31
NCH— Dyrlund 4 run (Kish kick)
TEAM STATS
LH NCH
First downs 721
Rushes-Yards 26-243-264
Comp-Att-Int 16-29-110-17-0
Passing Yards 197109
Fumbles-Lost 2-15-3
Penalties-Yards 8-553-30
Total yards 199373
Records 5-68-3
BIG WALNUT 35, GREEN 22
Division II, Region 7
Green - 0 - 9 - 7 - 6 — 22
Big Walnut - 0 - 0 - 28 - 7 — 35
G— FG Noirot 26
G— Baglia 35 pass from Klockner (kick failed)
BW —Severs 3 run (Gladden kick)
BW —Severs 65 run (Gladden kick)
G— Manson 2 run (Noirot kick)
BW— Severs 4 run (Gladden kick)
BW— Clawson fumble return (Gladden kick)
BW -Pentello 38 pass from Nier (Gladden kick)
G -Baglia 5 pass from Klockner
TEAM STATS
GRE — BW
First downs — 23 — 20
Rushes-Yards — 27-128 — 44-308
Comp-Att-Int — 23-47-3 — 8-15-0
Passing Yards — 251 — 129
Fumbles-Lost — 2-1 — 0-0
Penalties-Yards — 2-15 — 5-45
Total yards — 379 — 437
Records — 4-7 — 9-2
YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY 35, ALLIANCE 21
Division III, Region 9
Alliance - 7 - 14 - 0 - 0 — 21
Chaney - 3 - 14 - 6 - 12 — 35
A— Ka.Davis 5 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)
C— FG Gomez 23
A —Hawkins 3 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)
C —Hewlett 50 pass from Gault (Gomez kick)
A— Bugara 21 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)
C— Freeman 1 run (Gomez kick)
C— Jones 1 run (kick failed)
C— Jones 7 run (kick failed)
C— Freeman 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATS
A — C
First downs — N/A — N/A
Rushes-Yards — 26-75 — 38-175
Comp-Att-Int — 21-32-1 — 9-22-1
Passing Yards — 202 — 234
Fumbles-Lost — N/A — N/A
Penalties-Yards — N/A — N/A
Total yards — 277 — 409
Records — 8-3 — 10-1
WEST BRANCH 52, FIELD 20
Division IV, Region 13
Field - 7 - 0 - 6 - 7 — 20
W.Branch - 16 - 15 - 0 - 21 — 52
WB— Jackson 77 pass from DeShields (Perry pass from DeShields)
F— Green 3 pass from Baumberger (Carter Hall kick)
WB— Alazaus 1 run (Kanagy pass from Alazaus)
WB— Kanagy 11 pass from Alazaus (Perry pass from Alazaus)
WB— Alazaus 2 run (Hirst kick)
F— McAmis 12 pass from Baumberger (kick failed)
WB— Mulinix 1 run (Hirst kick)
WB— Harlan 14 pass from Alazaus (Hirst kick)
F— McAmis 25 pass from Baumberger (Hall kick)
WB— Alazaus 13 run (Hirst kick), 0:48 4th
TEAM STATS
F — WB
First downs — N/A — N/A
Rushes-Yards — 29-147 — 24-146
Comp-Att-Int — 13-29-1 — 21-38-0
Passing Yards — 155 — 348
Fumbles-Lost — N/A — N/A
Penalties-Yards — N/A — N/A
Total yards — 302 — 494
Records — 4-7 — 10-1
NORTHWEST 49, STREETSBORO 21
Division IV, Region 13
Streetsboro - 7 - 0 - 7 - 7 — 21
Northwest - 6 - 29 - 7 - 7 — 49
S— Hopperton 5 run (Incorvati kick)
N— Magyarics 21 pass from Badger (Kick failed)
N —Beichler 56 pass from Badger (Beichler pass from Badger)
N —Miraglia 3 run (Shantz kick)
N— Badger 16 run (Shantz kick)
N— Beichler interception return (Shantz kick)
N— Miraglia 28 run (Shantz kick)
S— Hopperton 57 pass from Benjamin (Incorvati kick)
N— Kraft 2 run (Shantz kick)
S— Hopperton 24 pass from Benjamin (Incorvati kick)
TEAM STATS
S — N
First downs — 16 — 22
Rushes-Yards — 31-105 — 36-228
Comp-Att-Int — 11-20-1 — 4-5-0
Passing Yards — 142 — 107
Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 2-1
Penalties-Yards — 9-75 — 3-35
Total yards — 247 — 335
Records — 6-5 — 8-3
FAIRLESS 47, ORRVILLE 22
Division V, Region 17
Orrville - 7 - 15 - 0 - 0 — 22
Fairless - 6 - 6 - 21 - 14 — 47
O— Smiley 62 pass from Hamsher (Wayt kick)
F— Killy 1 run (Kick failed)
F —Bro. Pumneo 34 pass from Colucci (Pass failed)
O —Besancon 20 pass from Hamsher (Smiley run)
O— Smith 65 pass from Hamsher (Wayt kick)
F —Colucci 82 run (Wickham kick)
F— Colucci 1 run (Wickham kick)
F— Yoder 24 pass from Bro. Pumneo (Wickham kick)
F —Bro. Pumneo 30 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick)
F —Seal 55 interception return (Wickham kick)
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35, MINERAL RIDGE 7
Division VI, Region 21
Mineral Ridge - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7
Central - 0 - 14 - 14 - 7 — 35
CC— Talkington 19 run (Angerman kick)
CC— Hopkins 63 pass from Talkington (Angerman kick)
MR —Miller 30 pass from Valley (Colburn kick)
CC —Coney 90 kickoff return (Angerman kick)
CC— Talkington 11 run (Angerman kick)
CC— Anderson 5 run (Angerman kick)
TEAM STATS
MR — CC
First downs — 16 — 14
Rushes-Yards — 45-127 — 29-173
Comp-Att-Int — 10-22-2 — 11-15-0
Passing Yards — 106 — 120
Fumbles-Lost — 1-0 — 1-1
Penalties-Yards — 4-23 — 6-40
Total yards — 233 — 293
Records — 8-3 — 7-4
Friday's Ohio high school football playoff scores from around the state
- Division I
- Region 1
- McKinley 40, GlenOak 22
- Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6
- Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6
- Lakewood St. Edward 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 6
- Jackson 28, Berea-Midpark 24
- Medina 42, Strongsville 7
- Mentor 35, Brunswick 14
- Wadsworth 44, Elyria 13
- Region 2
- Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21
- Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Delaware Hayes 24
- Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
- Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
- Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24
- Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14
- Powell Olentangy Liberty 20, Tol. Whitmer 7
- Springfield 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
- Region 3
- Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Reynoldsburg 7
- Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8
- Hilliard Bradley 42, Thomas Worthington 14
- Hilliard Davidson 17, Grove City 7
- New Albany 49, Westerville N. 18
- Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
- Pickerington N. 24, Groveport-Madison 21
- Westerville Cent. 27, Hilliard Darby 21
- Region 4
- Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7
- Cin. Moeller 39, Hamilton 14
- Cin. Princeton 43, Cin. West Clermont 6
- Cin. St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 28
- Mason 14, Cin. Colerain 7
- Milford 62, Cin. Western Hills 16
- Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10
- W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0
- Division II
- Region 5
- Akr. Hoban 57, Willoughby S. 14
- Akr. STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18
- Austintown Fitch 56, Mayfield 34
- Barberton 35, Cle. Rhodes 6
- Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Maple Hts. 20
- Hudson 31, Solon 0
- Macedonia Nordonia 30, Garfield Hts. 0
- Painesville Riverside 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
- Region 6
- Avon 49, Westlake 0
- Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0
- Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14
- N. Olmsted 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34
- N. Royalton 42, Fremont Ross 41
- Olmsted Falls 56, Tol. St. John's 35
- Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Ashland 7
- Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16
- Region 7
- Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6
- Cols. DeSales 21, Dover 20, 2OT
- Massillon 48, Perry 7
- Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7
- Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38, Cols. Northland 6
- Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Green 22
- Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17
- Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7
- Region 8
- Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7
- Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. La Salle 13
- Cin. Withrow 44, Loveland 7
- Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7
- Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14
- Morrow Little Miami 27, Xenia 24, 2OT
- Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6
- Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6
- Division III
- Region 9
- Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24
- Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10
- Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33
- Chardon 42, Akr. East 15
- Geneva 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 48
- Tallmadge 21, Cle. VASJ 7
- Youngs. Chaney 35, Alliance 21
- Youngs. Ursuline 43, Gates Mills Hawken 12
- Region 10
- Clyde 63, Oberlin Firelands 35
- Defiance 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 28
- Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0
- Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2
- Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Copley 13
- Parma Padua 35, Medina Buckeye 7
- Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0
- Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7
- Region 11
- Bishop Watterson 45, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
- Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0
- Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10
- Granville 25, Bellefontaine 20
- Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
- London 42, Chillicothe 12
- Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0
- Washington C.H. 61, South 54
- Region 12
- Bellbrook 42, Celina 21
- Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0
- Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15
- Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Cin. Mt. Healthy 20
- New Richmond 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 27
- Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0
- Trotwood-Madison 40, Day. Chaminade Julienne 33
- Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14
- Division IV
- Region 13
- Akr. Buchtel 24, Peninsula Woodridge 21
- Beloit W. Branch 52, Mogadore Field 20
- Can. South 28, Salem 21
- Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Streetsboro 21
- Girard 30, Hubbard 20
- Jefferson Area 14, Poland Seminary 13
- Lisbon Beaver 56, Akr. Coventry 35
- Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
- Region 14
- Bellevue 40, Galion 9
- Bellville Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26
- Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8
- Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0
- Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7
- Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14
- St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18
- Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7
- Region 15
- Bishop Hartley 48, New Lexington 13
- Bishop Ready 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
- Cambridge 31, Circleville Logan Elm 13
- Cols. East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14
- Gallipolis Gallia 37, Newark Licking Valley 30
- Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0
- St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20
- Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13
- Region 16
- Cin. McNicholas 42, Day. Northridge 12
- Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7
- Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0
- Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0
- Eaton 31, Bishop Fenwick 28
- Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14
- Spring. Shawnee 33, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7
- Urbana 42, St. Paris Graham 35
- Division V
- Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6
- Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
- Garrettsville Garfield 48, Conneaut 21
- Navarre Fairless 47, Orrville 22
- Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8
- Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7
- W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0
- Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14
- Region 18
- Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Delta 24
- Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7
- Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7
- Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Archbold 35
- Huron 35, Milan Edison 14
- Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20
- Oak Harbor 47, Genoa Area 36
- Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7
- Region 19
- Barnesville 21, Piketon 14
- Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Pomeroy Meigs 0
- Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Centerburg 14
- Ironton 51, Minford 7
- Portsmouth 28, Belmont Union Local 26
- Portsmouth W. 49, McDermott Scioto NW 6
- Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0
- Zanesville W. Muskingum 22, Proctorville Fairland 21, OT
- Region 20
- Blanchester 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 28
- Brookville 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
- Camden Preble Shawnee 33, Jamestown Greeneview 28
- Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
- Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12
- Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8
- Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0
- Spring. NE 45, Waynesville 22
- Division VI
- Region 21
- Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
- Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7
- Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Middlefield Cardinal 26
- Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
- Hanoverton United 62, Rootstown 49
- Kirtland 48, Independence 6
- Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21
- Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
- Region 22
- Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
- Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14
- Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
- Columbia Station Columbia 42, Ashland Mapleton 22
- Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17
- Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10
- N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Castalia Margaretta 14
- West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14
- Region 23
- Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6
- Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Malvern 43
- Loudonville 40, Ironton Rock Hill 7
- Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7
- Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
- W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14
- Worthington Christian 55, Mt. Gilead 20
- Region 24
- Bainbridge Paint Valley 50, Chillicothe Huntington 6
- Cin. Country Day 27, Beaver Eastern 20
- Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0
- Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0
- New Madison Tri-Village 33, Cin. Deer Park 6
- Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0
- W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 70, Williamsburg 38
- W. Liberty-Salem 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
- Division VII
- Region 25
- Danville 41, Windham 18
- Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24
- Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14
- Lucas 35, Toronto 26
- New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0
- Norwalk St. Paul 64, Lisbon David Anderson 20
- Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21
- Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9
- Region 26
- Antwerp 43, Dola Hardin Northern 13
- Delphos Jefferson 31, Defiance Ayersville 26
- Delphos St. John's 55, Arlington 24
- Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14
- Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Calvert 14
- McComb 57, Edon 3
- Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8
- Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8
- Region 27
- Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3
- Fairfield Christian 42, Bridgeport 24
- Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6
- Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
- Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Franklin Furnace Green 36
- Portsmouth Sciotoville 28, Crown City S. Gallia 18
- Reedsville Eastern 34, Shadyside 6
- Waterford 49, Racine Southern 6
- Region 28
- Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0
- DeGraff Riverside 42, Sidney Lehman 10
- Ft. Loramie 43, St. Henry 20
- Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0
- Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22
- New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7
- S. Charleston SE 36, Cin. College Prep. 8
- Spring. Cath. Cent. 33, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
