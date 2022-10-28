Ohio high school football OHSAA playoff first-round scores for Greater Canton on Friday

The Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off Friday night, with Stark County being well represented with 12 county teams qualifying .

In Division I, McKinley won big over GlenOak for the second time in three weeks . Massillon had little trouble taking care of Perry in Division II . Also in Division II, Hoover's defense was dominant against Licking Heights . In Division IV, Canton South won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade . In Division V, Fairless won a home playoff game for the first time ever. Also Friday, Jackson and Lake each rallied for wins, while Central Catholic and Northwest won big .

Here's a look at the scores from the area and scroll further down for box scores and the statewide score list:

Friday's OHSAA football first-round playoff scores

Division I, Region 1

No. 11 GlenOak 22, No. 6 McKinley 40, FINAL

No. 9 Berea-Midpark 24, No. 8 Jackson 28, FINAL

Division II, Region 7

No. 16 Perry 7, No. 1 Massillon 48, FINAL

No. 15 Dublin Scioto 17, No. 2 Lake 33, FINAL

No. 11 Licking Heights 7, No. 6 Hoover 38, FINAL

No. 12 Green 22, No. 5 Big Walnut 35, FINAL

Division III, Region 9

No. 12 Alliance 21, No. 5 Young. Chaney 35, FINAL

Division IV, Region 13

No. 16 Field 20, No. 1 West Branch 52, FINAL

No. 12 Streetsboro 21, No. 5 Northwest 49, FINAL

No. 10 Salem 21, No. 7 Canton South 28, FINAL

Division IV, Region 15

No. 15 Carrollton 13, No. 2 Steubenville 33, FINAL

Division V, Region 17

No. 11 Orrville 22, No. 6 Fairless 47, FINAL

Division VI, Region 21

No. 10 Mineral Ridge 7, No. 7 Central Catholic 35, FINAL

Division VI, Region 23

No. 12 Malvern 43, No. 5 Dawson-Bryant 67, FINAL

OHSAA football playoff schedule: Stark County high school football: OHSAA playoffs second-round schedule for 2022

Friday's high school football box scores

MCKINLEY 40, GLENOAK 22

Division I, Region 1

GlenOak - 0- 0- 7- 15— 22

McKinley - 9- 13- 12- 6— 40

McK— FG Hernandez 25

McK— Hill 58 punt return

McK —Quincy 3 pass from Rode (Hernandez kick)

McK —Rode 7 run

McK — Mackey 1 run

GO— Johnson 1 run (Thompson kick)

McK— Foster 54 pass from Rode

McK— Quincy 24 pass from Rode

GO — Johnson 51 run (Thompson kick)

GO — Johnson 1 run

TEAM STATS

GO — McK

First downs — 17— 20

Rushes-Yards — 40-204 — 32-96

Comp-Att-Int — 18-14 1 — 18-27-1

Passing Yards — 113— 280

Fumbles-Lost — 2-1 — 2-0

Penalties-Yards — 6-74 — 7-77

Total yards — 317— 376

Records — 4-7 — 6-5

JACKSON 28, BEREA-MIDPARK 24

Division I, Region 1

Berea - 7 - 17 - 0 - 0 — 24

Jackson - 14 - 7 - 7 - 0 — 28

J— Davide 17 run (Wright kick)

BM— Devins 64 run (Rabijenovoc kick)

J —Davide 1 run (Wright kick)

J —Davide 3 run (Wright kick)

BM— Medina 80 pass from Shick (Rabijenovoc kick)

BM— Devins 18 run (Rabijenovoc kick)

BM— FG Rabijenovoc 23

J— Benson 34 pass from Ecrement (Wright kick)

TEAM STATS

B-M — JCK

First downs — 16 — 19

Rushes-Yards — 33-185 — 43-180

Comp-Att-Int — 12-28-1 — 8-16-0

Passing Yards — 241 — 122

Fumbles-Lost — 1-1 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 9-61 — 7-53

Total yards — 426 — 302

Records — 5-6 — 6-5

MASSILLON 48, PERRY 7

Division II, Region 7

Perry - 0 - 0 - 0 - 7 — 7

Massillon - 7 - 14 - 14 - 13 — 48

M— Banks 72 pass from Slaughter (Hendricks kick)

M— Hartson 4 run (Hendricks kick)

M— Hartson 19 run (Hendricks kick)

M— Hartson 37 run (Hendricks kick)

M— Banks 28 pass from Toles (Keller kick)

M— Lenix 3 run (Keller kick)

P —Laubacher 67 run (Boughman kick)

M— Lenix 1 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

P — M

First downs — 12 — 19

Rushes-Yards — 46-182 — 28-239

Comp-Att-Int — 2-10-2 — 8-10-0

Passing Yards — 24 — 171

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 4-55 — 8-82

Total yards — 206 — 410

Records — 4-7 — 9-1

LAKE 33, DUBLIN SCIOTO 17

Division II, Region 7

Scioto - 7 - 0 - 7 - 3 — 17

Lake - 13 - 0 - 0 - 20 — 33

L— Brady 5 pass from C.Jarvis (Dutton kick)

L— Butler 7 run (kick failed)

DS —Arthur 2 run (Shipps kick)

DS —Baughman 15 pass from Arthur (Shipps kick)

L— Sollberger 2 run (pass failed)

L— Baker 19 run (Dutton kick)

L— Baker 31 pass from Butler (Dutton kick)

DS— FG Shipps 30

TEAM STATS

DS — LAK

First downs — 15 — 23

Rushes-Yards — 29-95 — 46-241

Comp-Att-Int — 19-30-0 — 6-8-1

Passing Yards — 177 — 54

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 1-1

Penalties-Yards — 8-50 — 5-30

Total yards — 272 — 295

Records — 4-7 — 10-1

HOOVER 38, LICKING HEIGHTS 7

Division II, Region 7

L.Heights - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7

Hoover - 14 - 14 - 3 - 7 — 38

NCH— L.Roach 8 run (Kish kick)

NCH— Dyrlund 3 run (Kish kick)

NCH —Westfall 6 run (Kish kick)

NCH —Griguolo 2 run (Kish kick)

LH— J.Lopinto 63 pass from Landry (Johnson kick)

NCH— FG Kish 31

NCH— Dyrlund 4 run (Kish kick)

TEAM STATS

LH NCH

First downs 721

Rushes-Yards 26-243-264

Comp-Att-Int 16-29-110-17-0

Passing Yards 197109

Fumbles-Lost 2-15-3

Penalties-Yards 8-553-30

Total yards 199373

Records 5-68-3

BIG WALNUT 35, GREEN 22

Division II, Region 7

Green - 0 - 9 - 7 - 6 — 22

Big Walnut - 0 - 0 - 28 - 7 — 35

G— FG Noirot 26

G— Baglia 35 pass from Klockner (kick failed)

BW —Severs 3 run (Gladden kick)

BW —Severs 65 run (Gladden kick)

G— Manson 2 run (Noirot kick)

BW— Severs 4 run (Gladden kick)

BW— Clawson fumble return (Gladden kick)

BW -Pentello 38 pass from Nier (Gladden kick)

G -Baglia 5 pass from Klockner

TEAM STATS

GRE — BW

First downs — 23 — 20

Rushes-Yards — 27-128 — 44-308

Comp-Att-Int — 23-47-3 — 8-15-0

Passing Yards — 251 — 129

Fumbles-Lost — 2-1 — 0-0

Penalties-Yards — 2-15 — 5-45

Total yards — 379 — 437

Records — 4-7 — 9-2

YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY 35, ALLIANCE 21

Division III, Region 9

Alliance - 7 - 14 - 0 - 0 — 21

Chaney - 3 - 14 - 6 - 12 — 35

A— Ka.Davis 5 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)

C— FG Gomez 23

A —Hawkins 3 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)

C —Hewlett 50 pass from Gault (Gomez kick)

A— Bugara 21 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick)

C— Freeman 1 run (Gomez kick)

C— Jones 1 run (kick failed)

C— Jones 7 run (kick failed)

C— Freeman 1 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

A — C

First downs — N/A — N/A

Rushes-Yards — 26-75 — 38-175

Comp-Att-Int — 21-32-1 — 9-22-1

Passing Yards — 202 — 234

Fumbles-Lost — N/A — N/A

Penalties-Yards — N/A — N/A

Total yards — 277 — 409

Records — 8-3 — 10-1

WEST BRANCH 52, FIELD 20

Division IV, Region 13

Field - 7 - 0 - 6 - 7 — 20

W.Branch - 16 - 15 - 0 - 21 — 52

WB— Jackson 77 pass from DeShields (Perry pass from DeShields)

F— Green 3 pass from Baumberger (Carter Hall kick)

WB— Alazaus 1 run (Kanagy pass from Alazaus)

WB— Kanagy 11 pass from Alazaus (Perry pass from Alazaus)

WB— Alazaus 2 run (Hirst kick)

F— McAmis 12 pass from Baumberger (kick failed)

WB— Mulinix 1 run (Hirst kick)

WB— Harlan 14 pass from Alazaus (Hirst kick)

F— McAmis 25 pass from Baumberger (Hall kick)

WB— Alazaus 13 run (Hirst kick), 0:48 4th

TEAM STATS

F — WB

First downs — N/A — N/A

Rushes-Yards — 29-147 — 24-146

Comp-Att-Int — 13-29-1 — 21-38-0

Passing Yards — 155 — 348

Fumbles-Lost — N/A — N/A

Penalties-Yards — N/A — N/A

Total yards — 302 — 494

Records — 4-7 — 10-1

NORTHWEST 49, STREETSBORO 21

Division IV, Region 13

Streetsboro - 7 - 0 - 7 - 7 — 21

Northwest - 6 - 29 - 7 - 7 — 49

S— Hopperton 5 run (Incorvati kick)

N— Magyarics 21 pass from Badger (Kick failed)

N —Beichler 56 pass from Badger (Beichler pass from Badger)

N —Miraglia 3 run (Shantz kick)

N— Badger 16 run (Shantz kick)

N— Beichler interception return (Shantz kick)

N— Miraglia 28 run (Shantz kick)

S— Hopperton 57 pass from Benjamin (Incorvati kick)

N— Kraft 2 run (Shantz kick)

S— Hopperton 24 pass from Benjamin (Incorvati kick)

TEAM STATS

S — N

First downs — 16 — 22

Rushes-Yards — 31-105 — 36-228

Comp-Att-Int — 11-20-1 — 4-5-0

Passing Yards — 142 — 107

Fumbles-Lost — 0-0 — 2-1

Penalties-Yards — 9-75 — 3-35

Total yards — 247 — 335

Records — 6-5 — 8-3

FAIRLESS 47, ORRVILLE 22

Division V, Region 17

Orrville - 7 - 15 - 0 - 0 — 22

Fairless - 6 - 6 - 21 - 14 — 47

O— Smiley 62 pass from Hamsher (Wayt kick)

F— Killy 1 run (Kick failed)

F —Bro. Pumneo 34 pass from Colucci (Pass failed)

O —Besancon 20 pass from Hamsher (Smiley run)

O— Smith 65 pass from Hamsher (Wayt kick)

F —Colucci 82 run (Wickham kick)

F— Colucci 1 run (Wickham kick)

F— Yoder 24 pass from Bro. Pumneo (Wickham kick)

F —Bro. Pumneo 30 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick)

F —Seal 55 interception return (Wickham kick)

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35, MINERAL RIDGE 7

Division VI, Region 21

Mineral Ridge - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7

Central - 0 - 14 - 14 - 7 — 35

CC— Talkington 19 run (Angerman kick)

CC— Hopkins 63 pass from Talkington (Angerman kick)

MR —Miller 30 pass from Valley (Colburn kick)

CC —Coney 90 kickoff return (Angerman kick)

CC— Talkington 11 run (Angerman kick)

CC— Anderson 5 run (Angerman kick)

TEAM STATS

MR — CC

First downs — 16 — 14

Rushes-Yards — 45-127 — 29-173

Comp-Att-Int — 10-22-2 — 11-15-0

Passing Yards — 106 — 120

Fumbles-Lost — 1-0 — 1-1

Penalties-Yards — 4-23 — 6-40

Total yards — 233 — 293

Records — 8-3 — 7-4

Friday's Ohio high school football playoff scores from around the state

Division I

Region 1

McKinley 40, GlenOak 22

Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6

Lakewood St. Edward 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 6

Jackson 28, Berea-Midpark 24

Medina 42, Strongsville 7

Mentor 35, Brunswick 14

Wadsworth 44, Elyria 13

Region 2

Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Delaware Hayes 24

Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20

Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24

Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 20, Tol. Whitmer 7

Springfield 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Reynoldsburg 7

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8

Hilliard Bradley 42, Thomas Worthington 14

Hilliard Davidson 17, Grove City 7

New Albany 49, Westerville N. 18

Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Pickerington N. 24, Groveport-Madison 21

Westerville Cent. 27, Hilliard Darby 21

Region 4

Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7

Cin. Moeller 39, Hamilton 14

Cin. Princeton 43, Cin. West Clermont 6

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 28

Mason 14, Cin. Colerain 7

Milford 62, Cin. Western Hills 16

Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10

W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 57, Willoughby S. 14

Akr. STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18

Austintown Fitch 56, Mayfield 34

Barberton 35, Cle. Rhodes 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Maple Hts. 20

Hudson 31, Solon 0

Macedonia Nordonia 30, Garfield Hts. 0

Painesville Riverside 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Region 6

Avon 49, Westlake 0

Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0

Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14

N. Olmsted 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34

N. Royalton 42, Fremont Ross 41

Olmsted Falls 56, Tol. St. John's 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Ashland 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16

Region 7

Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6

Cols. DeSales 21, Dover 20, 2OT

Massillon 48, Perry 7

Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38, Cols. Northland 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Green 22

Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17

Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Region 8

Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. La Salle 13

Cin. Withrow 44, Loveland 7

Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7

Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14

Morrow Little Miami 27, Xenia 24, 2OT

Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6

Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6

Division III

Region 9

Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24

Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33

Chardon 42, Akr. East 15

Geneva 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 48

Tallmadge 21, Cle. VASJ 7

Youngs. Chaney 35, Alliance 21

Youngs. Ursuline 43, Gates Mills Hawken 12

Region 10

Clyde 63, Oberlin Firelands 35

Defiance 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 28

Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0

Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2

Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Copley 13

Parma Padua 35, Medina Buckeye 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 45, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10

Granville 25, Bellefontaine 20

Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

London 42, Chillicothe 12

Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0

Washington C.H. 61, South 54

Region 12

Bellbrook 42, Celina 21

Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0

Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15

Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Cin. Mt. Healthy 20

New Richmond 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0

Trotwood-Madison 40, Day. Chaminade Julienne 33

Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14

Division IV

Region 13

Akr. Buchtel 24, Peninsula Woodridge 21

Beloit W. Branch 52, Mogadore Field 20

Can. South 28, Salem 21

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Streetsboro 21

Girard 30, Hubbard 20

Jefferson Area 14, Poland Seminary 13

Lisbon Beaver 56, Akr. Coventry 35

Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14

Region 14

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Bellville Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26

Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8

Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7

Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14

St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18

Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7

Region 15

Bishop Hartley 48, New Lexington 13

Bishop Ready 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12

Cambridge 31, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Cols. East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14

Gallipolis Gallia 37, Newark Licking Valley 30

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0

St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20

Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13

Region 16

Cin. McNicholas 42, Day. Northridge 12

Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7

Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Eaton 31, Bishop Fenwick 28

Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14

Spring. Shawnee 33, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7

Urbana 42, St. Paris Graham 35

Division V

Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6

Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Garrettsville Garfield 48, Conneaut 21

Navarre Fairless 47, Orrville 22

Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0

Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14

Region 18

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Delta 24

Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7

Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Archbold 35

Huron 35, Milan Edison 14

Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20

Oak Harbor 47, Genoa Area 36

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7

Region 19

Barnesville 21, Piketon 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Pomeroy Meigs 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Centerburg 14

Ironton 51, Minford 7

Portsmouth 28, Belmont Union Local 26

Portsmouth W. 49, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 22, Proctorville Fairland 21, OT

Region 20

Blanchester 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 28

Brookville 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 33, Jamestown Greeneview 28

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12

Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8

Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0

Spring. NE 45, Waynesville 22

Division VI

Region 21

Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Middlefield Cardinal 26

Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Hanoverton United 62, Rootstown 49

Kirtland 48, Independence 6

Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Region 22

Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14

Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Ashland Mapleton 22

Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17

Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Castalia Margaretta 14

West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14

Region 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Malvern 43

Loudonville 40, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14

Worthington Christian 55, Mt. Gilead 20

Region 24

Bainbridge Paint Valley 50, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Country Day 27, Beaver Eastern 20

Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0

New Madison Tri-Village 33, Cin. Deer Park 6

Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 70, Williamsburg 38

W. Liberty-Salem 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

Division VII

Region 25

Danville 41, Windham 18

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24

Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14

Lucas 35, Toronto 26

New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0

Norwalk St. Paul 64, Lisbon David Anderson 20

Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21

Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9

Region 26

Antwerp 43, Dola Hardin Northern 13

Delphos Jefferson 31, Defiance Ayersville 26

Delphos St. John's 55, Arlington 24

Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Calvert 14

McComb 57, Edon 3

Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8

Region 27

Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3

Fairfield Christian 42, Bridgeport 24

Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6

Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Franklin Furnace Green 36

Portsmouth Sciotoville 28, Crown City S. Gallia 18

Reedsville Eastern 34, Shadyside 6

Waterford 49, Racine Southern 6

Region 28

Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0

DeGraff Riverside 42, Sidney Lehman 10

Ft. Loramie 43, St. Henry 20

Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0

Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22

New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7

S. Charleston SE 36, Cin. College Prep. 8

Spring. Cath. Cent. 33, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

