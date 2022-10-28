ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Your Week with David Ng

By David Ng, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Part of that mission is to be a check on those who govern Rhode Island. Case in point: Our statehouse reporter, Kathy Gregg, writes that a top aide to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi had to step down amid an investigation that allegedly involved the mob and marijuana. At the center of the probe is a company seeking to be part of the marijuana business once the law goes into effect on Dec. 1. For a breakdown of the case, read Gregg's article and learn how it scheme was uncovered.MORE: Download the Providence Journal app to stay up to date on all important news around Rhode Island

It's been over 70 years since the end of World War II. A fishing boat recently trolling the waters off Point Judith hauled into a remnant of a violent time in New England history when German U-boats laid in wait just off the coastline for U.S. trawlers and supply ships heading to the war in Europe. Read Jack Perry's interview with the fisherman who couldn't wait to throw his catch back to the sea.

One of the best things about being the executive editor of The Providence is that you work with Gail Ciampa. I grew up near Little Italy in New York City and admittedly I'm biased. I may learn to cheer for the Patriots. Might even make it to Fenway one day. But I miss my New York pizza. That was until Gail shared with me her list of three top secret pizza spots in Rhode Island.

Best,

David Ng is executive editor of the Providence Journal. Email him at dng@providencejournal.com.

