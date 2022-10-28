ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Firefighters train for rescue with emerging vehicle technology

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndZrN_0iqbqWm600

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon firefighters learned new ways to rescue accident victims this week.

They spent a few days in the former Huntington Bank parking lot working on different scenarios. They’re learning how to secure wrecked cars, deal with accidents on jersey barriers and the most effective techniques for rescues.

Small plane crashes in Southington

Sharon Fire Chief Bob Fiscus says these training exercises help them work with the changing technology in cars.

“Cars are often changing, and the emergence of electric vehicles and how we respond to them in an emergency and all the different functions — the additional airbags and the restraint systems,” Fiscus said.

Fiscus says the batteries underneath the car can be risky for firefighters and EMTs in an accident.
Friday is the last day for training. The cars and broken glass will be removed from the lot when they are done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Pilot dies after plane crashes in Southington

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pilot has died after his small plane crashed in Trumbull County in Southington Township at 12:43 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 82-year-old Richard Coles of Girard was the pilot of the fixed-wing single-engine aircraft that crashed near Herr Fieldhouse Road, east of Leiby Osborne Road.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township

(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters respond to early-morning blaze in New Castle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire did some major damage to a home in New Castle early Sunday morning.Crews were called to Cunninghame Avenue around 6:30 and found the fire near the back porch.Neighbors said a man and his dog live there, but they were not found during firefighters' sweep of the home.There was no word on the cause of the blaze.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy