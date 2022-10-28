ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT, Harbor Bridge developer resolve 1 of 5 design disputes, push completion to 2025

By Chase Rogers, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
One of the five primary design concerns that halted progress on a key part of Corpus Christi’s new, nearly $1 billion Harbor Bridge has been resolved, allowing some work to continue on the prolonged project as soon as next week.

Texas Department of Transportation officials and the project developer, Flatiron/Dragados, made the announcement during a Friday morning tour of the incomplete north and south bridge approaches with local media outlets.

The project has a tentative completion date of sometime in 2025, said Valente Olivarez Jr., TxDOT's Corpus Christi District engineer. Officials said a more specific timeline would be provided when the design concerns are resolved.

“Flatiron/Dragados feels pretty confident that we are looking at a 2025 date with completion and opening, but … it depends on finalizing the (design) solutions,” Olivarez said while briefing media under the new bridge approach on North Beach.

TxDOT and Flatiron/Dragados’ engineer of record, Arup-CFC, resolved their design dispute concerning the bridge’s delta frames. In short, the redesign, which Olivarez said was approved on Thursday, included additional steel to specific parts of the frame.

As a result, the work of precasting the delta frames could resume at the developer’s Robstown precasting site as early as next week, said Olivarez and Lynn Allison, a spokesperson for Flatiron/Dragados.

Still outstanding are the deficiencies in the bridge's main span design, including elements of the bridge's foundation and stability in certain wind conditions, and the specific crane placements during the construction process of the main span.

The cost of those design adjustments and repairs will be incurred by Flatiron/Dragados. How much those remedies will cost remains to be seen, said Rob Boyce, Harbor Bridge construction manager for Flatiron/Dragados.

As of Friday, the legal remedies triggered when TxDOT issued the notice of default to Flatiron/Dragados in August are still in effect, meaning TxDOT could still remove the developer without issuing an additional notice until it decides to rescind it. Such remedies will remain in place until Flatiron/Dragados initiates work to address the design concerns to TxDOT's satisfaction, according to an Oct. 6 agreement between the entities.

TxDOT has said it has taken preemptive steps to continue construction should it remove the developer.

The update comes after a bipartisan committee of lawmakers and members of the Nueces County delegation held a hearing in Corpus Christi, in part, to question TxDOT officials about the project. During that hearing, TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said the project delays were unacceptable, adding that TxDOT plans to exercise more oversight on projects of a similar scale to the Harbor Bridge in the future.

Work on the bridge’s main span has been paused since July, but construction on the State Highway 286 and I-37 interchange, the north and south approaches, and North Beach roadworks has continued throughout.

As of Oct. 1, the north approach is 81% complete and the south approach is 87% complete, according to an update provided by Flatiron/Dragados. Roadworks for the north and south approaches are 91% and 84% complete, respectively, and utilities are at 95%.

At the Robstown precasting site, where the bridge segments are set in concrete before being transported to Corpus Christi, all of the approach segments have been completed. Remaining still is the casting of the main span segments, which are 59% done, and the casting of delta frames, which are 77% done, according to Flatiron/Dragados.

Allison, the Flatiron/Dragados spokesperson, said the joint venture is now hiring for multiple positions. Some new hires will replenish positions left open after about 100 employees were laid off in the weeks and months following the July pause, she said.

TxDOT has promised local officials the local governmental entities will not front any additional costs associated with delays. Earlier this month, TxDOT spokesperson Rickey Dailey said TxDOT had paid Flatiron/Dragados $786 million for its work on the project, which was initially estimated to cost $930 million and is likely to exceed its budget.

The new Harbor Bridge will be the tallest structure in South Texas once it is complete and replace the existing 1950s-era Harbor Bridge. The current bridge is a signature of Corpus Christi's skyline and connects the city via U.S. 181 to North Beach, the home of popular tourist attractions such as the USS Lexington and Texas State Aquarium.

