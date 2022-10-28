2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties

TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas.

Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.

Harrison has been charged with aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and felonious assault.

The felonious assault stems from an incident on Oct. 3 where Harrison “struck a female resident with his car as he was fleeing the residence after burglarizing it,” in the 5000 block of Washington Road, just south of Piqua, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Peters has been charged with receiving stolen property, a crime he was already on probation for, and possessing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office alleges that the suspects would cut the locks off of storage units and replace them with their own, returning later to steal the property inside.

Detectives executed five search warrants in Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties in their investigation.

They recovered “countless pieces of stolen property. Most of the property is believed to have been stolen from Stor-N-Lock units over the past three to four years,” Duchak said.

The sheriff’s office intends to publicize any recovered property they cannot trace to the original owner.

Duchak encourages residents who rent storage units to check on them to make sure they have not been broken into.

“The investigation is ongoing, additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming,” Duchak said.

If you have property in your storage unit that has been stolen, or if you any information that would help investigators, you are encouraged to contact Detective Lt. Jason Moore at (937) 440-6085, ext. 3991, or moore.jason@miamicountyso.com.

You can also submit tips anonymously through the sheriff’s office official website.

