ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwepG_0iqbpevF00

TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas.

Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.

Harrison has been charged with aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and felonious assault.

The felonious assault stems from an incident on Oct. 3 where Harrison “struck a female resident with his car as he was fleeing the residence after burglarizing it,” in the 5000 block of Washington Road, just south of Piqua, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Peters has been charged with receiving stolen property, a crime he was already on probation for, and possessing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office alleges that the suspects would cut the locks off of storage units and replace them with their own, returning later to steal the property inside.

Detectives executed five search warrants in Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties in their investigation.

They recovered “countless pieces of stolen property. Most of the property is believed to have been stolen from Stor-N-Lock units over the past three to four years,” Duchak said.

The sheriff’s office intends to publicize any recovered property they cannot trace to the original owner.

Duchak encourages residents who rent storage units to check on them to make sure they have not been broken into.

“The investigation is ongoing, additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming,” Duchak said.

If you have property in your storage unit that has been stolen, or if you any information that would help investigators, you are encouraged to contact Detective Lt. Jason Moore at (937) 440-6085, ext. 3991, or moore.jason@miamicountyso.com.

You can also submit tips anonymously through the sheriff’s office official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty of hitting Dayton officer with ATV

DAYTON — A man accused of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been found guilty. Deontaye Trammell, 27, was found guilty of charges including, but not limited to, felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of burning woman with iron facing charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of beating a woman with an iron is facing felony charges. Malik Rasheed, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to Kenilworth...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy man killed in Sunday car crash

LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police to hold SWAT training at Clark State

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police along with other SWAT Teams from across Southwest Ohio will be hosting SWAT team training Thursday afternoon at Clark State Community College. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SWAT training to include controlled explosives, loud noises in Dayton. It will take take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder

Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
URBANA, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy