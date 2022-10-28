ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters

BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Native plant giveaway at Edmonds Demo Garden Nov. 5

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a native plant giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Edmonds Demo Garden will be giving away “starts” that have been collected and are growing from cuttings from native plants located in the demo garden and other nearby natural areas on city property. There will also be some “extra“ small native plants. Planting and care instructions will be provide by volunteers.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community

A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
KIRKLAND, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Halloween Happenings in Auburn [VIDEO]

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Do you remember Caleb Sweeting? Well if you don’t let me introduce you to this amazing teen. For nearly a decade he (he lets his parents help) has been putting on a Halloween display and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Caleb’s...
AUBURN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘A Dog’s Devotion’ book launch party at Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre Nov. 2

A reminder that authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield — along with American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog 2022, K9 Keb — will be having a book Launch Party for their new release, A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team, at Café Louvre in Edmonds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Wheelchair costumes delight girls for Halloween

Halloween can be hard for some kids, particularly young ones with disabilities that can limit where they can go for trick-or-treating. But Olympic Pharmacy in Gig Harbor, Washington has found a creative way to make this Halloween extra special for some.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Deadline Nov. 1 to vote for your favorite Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries

Time’s running out to cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business.
EDMONDS, WA
everettpost.com

Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!

For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm

Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
myedmondsnews.com

Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5

Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3

Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.
LYNNWOOD, WA
rentonreporter.com

Warming up Renton one coat at a time

Renton Rotary recently hosted its annual Operation Warm event to provide free, new coats to nearly 900 students throughout the school district. Rotary’s goal is to provide free, brand-new, high-quality coats to students across Renton. Held Oct. 22, all students were welcome to come regardless of age or grade level.
RENTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: A step up for Edmonds

A recent city council meeting included a decision to defer the review of downtown building heights and maintain a building height limit of 30 feet for downtown including mixed-use BD2 zoning. Mixed use is the term associated with a building containing a mix of commercial and residential occupancy. The planning department representatives informed council that the building height of 30 feet for new mixed-use buildings often means the first floor commercial of most downtown new-construction, BD2-zoned properties would need to be built a bit below grade (subterranean). The Gregory Building at 5th and Walnut Street was referenced as an example.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: That’s the spirit

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
myedmondsnews.com

EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico

The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy