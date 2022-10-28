A recent city council meeting included a decision to defer the review of downtown building heights and maintain a building height limit of 30 feet for downtown including mixed-use BD2 zoning. Mixed use is the term associated with a building containing a mix of commercial and residential occupancy. The planning department representatives informed council that the building height of 30 feet for new mixed-use buildings often means the first floor commercial of most downtown new-construction, BD2-zoned properties would need to be built a bit below grade (subterranean). The Gregory Building at 5th and Walnut Street was referenced as an example.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO