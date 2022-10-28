Lansing police warn partygoers not to drive drunk ahead of Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Halloween parties are in full swing in mid-Michigan and the Lansing Police Department wants to ensure people celebrate safely.

Between the Halloween celebrations and the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Saturday, officials say they want to remind drivers about the need to stay sober behind the wheel

“If you plan to drink this weekend. We ask drivers to come up with a plan ahead of time. Whether that is ride share or getting sober or using public transportation to get home. We’re going to have officers out all weekend looking for drunk drivers and you don’t want a DUI and you definitely want to avoid an accident,” said LPD officer David Dalen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.