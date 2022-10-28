ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins

As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
ClutchPoints

Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals thumb injury was ‘bleeding a lot’ in win vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had another injury scare on Sunday during their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears, and his latest confession won’t ease the worries of their fans. For those who missed it, Prescott injured his left thumb–YES, another thumb injury!–during a 25-yard run in the first half. Video replays of the […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals thumb injury was ‘bleeding a lot’ in win vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ekeler's Edge: Pollard vs. Zeke, AFC West roundup & Rainn Wilson

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back from the bye week and excited to get back to another episode of Ekeler's Edge. On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the interesting situation in the Dallas Cowboys backfield between Tony Pollard...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2 moves Packers should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a slow start in 2022. While being second in the NFC North, they currently sit at 3-5. Through the first eight games of the season, the defense has remained the most consistent part of this team. While they have struggled at times, they have consistently done enough to keep games close, and have given the offense a chance.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some moves at the 2022 trade deadline. However, those moves could be to sell off pieces, one of which will likely be running back Kareem Hunt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is now willing to move Hunt. He notes that, after denying his initial request for a […] The post The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

