Maine Capitol officer honored for saving 2 people who overdosed near state house
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Officer Gary Boulet was honored last week for saving two people outside the State House in Augusta earlier this year. Boulet spotted two unconscious people near the State House and administered naloxone. Officials say his actions facilitated their safety and recovery. “Due to Officer Boulet’s decisive...
Jackson Laboratory takes a Hike for Hasti
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last year, we brought you the story of Chris Brannigan, whose daughter has a rare disease. Branningan, a soldier in the British Army, shifts his post from the frontlines of Afghanistan to advocating for his daughter, Hasti. Last year, he walked from Maine to North Carolina...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
Northfield fatal crash Monday morning
NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fatal crash happened Halloween morning in Northfield. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year old Helen Dominatto of Massachusetts crossed the center line, into the path of a vehicle driven by 65-year old William Sternbergh of Jonesboro. It happened on Route 192 around 7:30 Monday...
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
Game Warden and K-9 Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna, Maine
A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe Monday after being lost for nearly 30 hours in the woods, as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. Joseph Nolin had left the area near his son’s residence on the Dunham Road in Etna around 8:45 Sunday morning to go check his game cameras in the expanse of woods behind his house, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.
Suspect ID’d after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A suspect has been identified after MDI High School was forced into lockdown today from what officials called “a credible threat.”. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, that decision was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.
Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Bangor takes first step in planning $20 million ARPA spending
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor took the first step toward allocating $20 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding at Tuesday’s workshop. The money can spent on services to disproportionately affected communities, negative economic impacts, public health and government services. Metrics discussed tonight included weighing how...
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
Officials share Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters
Maine (WABI) - Every Halloween, zombies, superheroes, ghouls, goblins, and more take to the streets to celebrate and collect candy. Before you head out in your best costume, experts have some safety reminders for you, especially for those out on the roads. “When it comes to being visible, it’s great...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Absentee ballot requests for 2022 election surpass 2018
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Absentee ballot requests for this year’s election have surpassed the total number of requests from the 2018 general election. With just two more full days of no-excuse absentee voting to go, more than 221,000 absentee ballot requests have been submitted, compared to nearly 197,000 in 2018.
