Letter to the editor: Vote yes on proposition FF for free lunches to Grand County students
Proposition FF is a ballot measure that will be on the upcoming November ballot for Colorado voters. If approved, Proposition FF would operate as a grant program for school districts who choose to participate and provide free lunches for all public education students in the state of Colorado. As a school health professional, I support this measure and urge Grand County voters to put in a yes vote to help support our students and families.
Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A
I worked for the government, and it is obvious that their first priority is to increase taxes and grow bigger. Renters, don’t be fooled that this will decrease rents. Landlords will pass on the increase in property taxes by increasing rents. Rents are going up and housing prices are...
Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A, get our town leaders to do more
As many recall, we just passed the largest per pupil bond measure in Colorado’s history, increased taxes to support EMS and Fire, and are seeing inflation impact every aspect of our economy. Unfortunately the Fraser Valley Housing Authority’s first significant action will be to raise taxes for Winter Park, Fraser and Granby to address the housing crisis, known as Proposition 6A.
Destination Granby announces new interim executive director
Destination Granby announced Tuesday that the organization’s community impact manager, Sarah Cichon-Douglas, will be the organization’s interim executive director starting Nov. 1 following Lauren Huber’s departure. Cichon-Douglas has made a significant impact with the creation of new events such as Music and Market and the Granby ArtWalk,...
West Grand Intern of the Month takes flight
For West Grand High School senior Aden Woog, not all education is at a classroom desk. He spends some of his school year in the air, getting a bird’s eye view of Grand County as he flies a Cessna 182 Skylane. Woog’s love of flight prompted him to intern...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 23-29
Real estate transactions totaled $19,031,557 across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 23 to 29. 3,295-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.87 acres of land. Seller: Kirk Hoffman Living Trust and Mary Hoffman Living Trust. Buyer: 646 Wolverine LLC. Price: $1,300,000. 815 Bear Trail, Winter Park. 2,193-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath,...
Prickly Pear Ice opens in Kremmling
Thanks to a new business in Kremmling, ice and purified water will be more available to stores and individuals. Kremmling business entrepreneur Dakota Docheff-Cordle and her husband Branden Docheff started Prickly Pear Ice, an ice and water dispenser located at the Kremmling Car Wash at 1103 Eagle Ave. The business...
