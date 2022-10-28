Proposition FF is a ballot measure that will be on the upcoming November ballot for Colorado voters. If approved, Proposition FF would operate as a grant program for school districts who choose to participate and provide free lunches for all public education students in the state of Colorado. As a school health professional, I support this measure and urge Grand County voters to put in a yes vote to help support our students and families.

