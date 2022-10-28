T.K. Waters, the Republican candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, leads Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton by 5 points in a poll released Monday. The poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida shows Waters with 48% of the vote and Burton with 43%. But 9% — enough to sway the outcome — said they did not know how they would vote or they did not answer.

