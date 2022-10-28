ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Prosecution unlikely for antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

The antisemitic messages plastered around Jacksonville over the weekend were disturbing and distasteful, but they probably weren't criminal, legal experts say. The state attorney, the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office all said the messages — no matter how despicable — are protected forms of free speech unless the individuals directly incite criminal activity or threaten violence against a person or group.
T.K. Waters leads sheriff race in new UNF poll

T.K. Waters, the Republican candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, leads Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton by 5 points in a poll released Monday. The poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida shows Waters with 48% of the vote and Burton with 43%. But 9% — enough to sway the outcome — said they did not know how they would vote or they did not answer.
100,000 have voted early in Northeast Florida

A week into early voting, Republicans in Northeast Florida are going to the polls in far greater numbers than Democrats. A total of 56,348 Republicans had voted as of Monday morning compared with 31,313 Democrats in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties. Unaffiliated voters totaled 11,474. The...
Jacksonville’s DePaul School sees high demand for dyslexia methods

Jacksonville’s DePaul School is seeing high demand for its approach to teaching kids with dyslexia. The condition is a language-based learning disability that makes reading and spelling more difficult for millions of Americans. One of five people have dyslexia, and new research indicates it may be tied to genetic variations.
