Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Silver Spring man on 10 counts related to a hit and run pedestrian collision, with the lead charges of felony hit and run and life-threatening injury resulting from driving a motor vehicle in a criminally negligent manner. On Thursday, May 5,...
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
Anne Arundel county police looking for tobacco store robbery suspect
Anne Arundel county police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an A to Z Tobacco store.
WashingtonExaminer
Local authorities arrest Pentagon police officer for allegedly selling cocaine
The Arlington County Police Department arrested and charged a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer with dealing cocaine following an investigation.
Maryland Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Man During Argument, Charged With Murder
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say. Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have arrested two teenage boys in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle.
WTOP
Man dead in Prince George’s Co. stabbing
A man is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Around 3:40 a.m., Prince George’s County police say they were called to the 5000 block of Brown Station Road for a report of a stabbing. They found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
Comments / 2