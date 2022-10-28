Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.

