Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
numberfire.com
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Our Model Expects Plenty of Points in the Dawg Pound
The AFC North gets the spotlight this Monday as the Cincinnati Bengals head north on I-71 to take on the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati is looking to keep pace with the Ravens, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The Browns are just trying to salvage their season. Here is...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (knee) probable on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Lakers. Jones' Wednesday...
Hoping to sort out inconsistencies, Bulls battle Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have been really good at times during the opening weeks of the season. It’s the bad stretches
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 9
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still time to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing is certain: it's...
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has missed the last 9 days due to a sprained right ankle. However, on the injury report for Tuesday night's contest, the team has listed him questionable. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Suggs returns, Terrence Ross or Bol Bol might revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline
The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 18.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Tuesday projection includes 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia continues to deal with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. LaRavia's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) to sit out Monday night game
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) for their Monday night game against the Washington Wizards. Embiid wasn't able to participate in the 76ers Monday morning practice, and the team will hold him out of tonight's game against the Wizards as he returns to health. His absence could open up more minutes for Georges Niang and Montrezl Harrell.
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (eye) will not return on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (eye) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Herro suffered an eye injury in the first half of Tuesday's game and will not return. Max Strus started the second half in his place. Herro will finish Tuesday's game with 1...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (illness) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against Toronto. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6...
Comments / 0