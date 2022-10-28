Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
Digital Trends
Here’s what Android phones might have looked like without the iPhone
Have you ever wondered what kind of phones we would have today if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new info from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we sort of have an answer to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday evening calling out an...
Digital Trends
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
If you’re looking for Headphone deals, it might actually be time to look at Walmart. That’s because they’ve got the answer to AirPods Pro supremacy, Google’s very own Pixel Buds Pro on sale for 25% off for a limited time. The Pixel Buds Pro, which usually retail for $200, are down to just $150. That’s a savings of $50. While we’ll certainly dive into why the Pixel Buds Pro are worthy of a place next to Apple’s AirPods, don’t forget to check out our selection of AirPods deals, too, just to get your competitive groove on. But whatever you do, don’t forget to take advantage of this deal soon if you go for the Pixel Buds Pro, as we aren’t sure how long it is going to last.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in
It's hard to find a phone that ticks all the boxes but the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes as close as possible. It's very pricey though but if you are a Verizon customer or willing to switch to it, you can get it by agreeing to monthly payments as low as $2.77.
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets.
Cult of Mac
Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories
Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
Digital Trends
Google Home’s web preview is live — and it’s missing most features
If you’ve got a Nest camera and have been dying to give it a go as part of Google’s new web preview, it’s time. Head to home.google.com and have a look. Just be prepared to be largely underwhelmed and to remind yourself that it indeed is in preview status.
Digital Trends
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
I’ve been a Windows user since Windows 1.0 hit the streets. In that time, I’ve also reviewed more than 200 laptops, the vast majority running Windows. And outside of a brief diversion to escape the pain of Windows Vista, I’ve never found much reason to want to secede to a Mac.
Apple AirPods And AirPod Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart
These Apple AirPods have thousands of 5-star reviews — and right now, they’re 30% off.
Digital Trends
Ring security camera buying guide
When it comes to Ring’s lineup of home security cameras, there’s certainly no shortage of models to choose from. Whether you’re thinking about adding surveillance to a few rooms in your home or want to create a cohesive net of Wi-Fi-powered monitoring for every room, along with a few outdoor locations, there’s a Ring camera that will get the job done.
Sony’s affordable OLED TV just got a massive price cut
The Sony A80J is a brilliant OLED TV, and now it's a whole lot cheaper
Digital Trends
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
Digital Trends
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
When it comes to its features, TikTok is most known for all the fun bells and whistles you can add to a video that you create for its short-form video-sharing platform. But what about the app’s video-watching features? Those might be lesser known to you (or just less noticeable) because they’re part of a more passive way of experiencing TikTok. But despite how easily video-watching features can fly under the radar, there is one new TikTok feature, that’s worth knowing about. It’s called “Clear Mode.”
Digital Trends
Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features
Google Chrome has announced new updates for its browser to make searching more effective without having to open a new tab or return to a previous page after inputting a new search. The Chrome sidebar feature comes just months after Microsoft introduced a similar feature to its own browser, Edge.
Digital Trends
The 9 best iPhones of all time that changed everything
The iPhone is one of the most important pieces of tech of all time. Do you remember the world of cell phones before the iPhone launched? You know, when wireless application protocol (WAP — no, not the song by Cardi B) browsers were dominant, people still made phone calls instead of primarily texting, and cellular cameras were just a couple of megapixels? Sure, there were smartphones at the time — such as BlackBerry and Palm Treo — but these were more suited for business, rather than personal use.
Digital Trends
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, here’s an offer from among Amazon’s OLED TV deals that may be too good for you to ignore — a 14% discount for the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV that brings its price down by $95 to a more affordable $570, from its original price of $665. There’s no telling when the price cut will end though, so if you think this OLED TV will look amazing in your living room, you should act fast and make the purchase immediately.
RideApart
New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper
The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Digital Trends
Audio-Technica’s $2,700 wooden wireless headphones do something no other headphones can do
Audio-Technica (A-T) has been doing some wild things in honor of its 60th anniversary, like creating a $9,000 phono cartridge, and bringing back its quirky Sound Burger portable record player from the 80s. But those are just fun frivolities. The really impressive birthday gift that this 60-year-old is sharing with the world is the ATH-WB2022, a set of wooden, wireless headphones that claim to be the very first to have built-in balanced stereo.
