Remanufacturing and Rebuilding Engines Contribute to Sustainability Goals
Remanufacturing and rebuilding are part of Caterpillar’s initiative of powering today, extending lifecycles and driving tomorrow. Among the important factors is sustainability. By choosing a remanufactured product or rebuild, materials are saved, engine efficiency is improved, and connectivity can be added with telematics and sensors. End users receive a like-new engine at the end of the Cat Reman process.
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
5 Best Toyota Cars That Start at Over $40,000
When people think of high-end Toyotas, Lexus probably comes to mind -- it is, after all, the Japanese automaker's luxury division. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts More: 5 Things You...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine
We've compiled eight issues that can potentially destroy the 6.0-liter diesel engine in your Ford F-250 Super Duty. The post 8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
