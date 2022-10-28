Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
fox4news.com
13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
fox4news.com
Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car near Brewer Middle School in White Settlement. Police said it happened around lunchtime at the intersection of S. Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive. The boy was riding on a min-motor bike...
Gunman, bystander wounded in shooting with police in South Dallas
Two people are in the hospital after a man and Dallas police engaged in a gunbattle a few blocks from Fair Park Sunday night. Police got a call about a man with a gun on Metropolitan Avenue.
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
KTUL
Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth considers banning open containers on West 7th Street
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is considering banning open containers and the public consumption of alcohol for its West 7th entertainment district, in an attempt to reduce criminal activity in the area. The West 7th corridor has seen an influx of apartments, restaurants and nightlife in...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
Fort Worth Shoe Store Owner’s Preventative Security Measures Trick Burglars
The joke’s on these fellas. Chad Steward, the owner of the shoe store Laced Connection in Fort Worth shared a video on Facebook of three individuals who broke into the store last Friday morning (October 28). In the clip, you see the burglars feverishly stuffing shoe boxes into large black garbage bags.
fox4news.com
Man killed in road rage shooting in Garland laid to rest
Family and friends gathered for the funeral of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland. Police are still looking for the gunman.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
fox4news.com
Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them
DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
KTRE
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
Comments / 12