ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car near Brewer Middle School in White Settlement. Police said it happened around lunchtime at the intersection of S. Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive. The boy was riding on a min-motor bike...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
KTUL

Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
TULSA, OK
fox4news.com

Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT

GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth considers banning open containers on West 7th Street

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is considering banning open containers and the public consumption of alcohol for its West 7th entertainment district, in an attempt to reduce criminal activity in the area. The West 7th corridor has seen an influx of apartments, restaurants and nightlife in...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them

DALLAS - Dallas police shot a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park. Bystanders say the man pulled...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy