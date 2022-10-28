Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirby Smart's Latest Diamond in the Rough Shining on Saturdays for Bulldogs
Georgia is a football team built on high-level recruiting. The seven consecutive Top-3 recruiting classes under head coach Kirby Smart would prove as much. There’s no doubt that this factor is the biggest reason the Bulldogs have found themselves in the upper echelon of college football. Player acquisition is the lifeblood of the sports, but when everything’s even at the top, where Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson fight to separate themselves from the others, where does that separation come from?
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
REPORT: Nolan Smith's Injury Could Cause Him to Miss Season
The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced
The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN. One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some point be awarded a night game at home. Not yet for Georgia though. The latest game the Bulldogs have played at home this season was at 4 PM in week two against Samford.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Kareem S Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 3353 Branch Valley Trl., Conyers, Georgia 30094 and its initial registered agent at such address is Kareem Lewis. 907-85542, 11/2,9,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A CONSUMPTION ON PREMISE LICENSE BEER, WINE HAS BEEN FILED BY ANE STEMERE TO THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A CONSUMPTION ON PREMISE LICENSE BEER, WINE HAS BEEN FILED BY ANE STEMERE TO THE CITY OF CONYERS, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS KEROD LLC. THE NAME OF THE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY IS KEROD LLC. THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT 3540 GA HWY 20, NE CONYERS, GA. 30012 THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: ANE STEMERE 3540 GA. HWY 20 NE, CONYERS, GA 30012. 904-85802 11/2/2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Are Aaron and Genevieve Still Together After Explosive Fight on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Bachelor in Paradise’s Tuesday night episode featured the return of more castoffs from last season’s The Bachelorette and an explosive argument that ended with a shocking surprise. Rockdale Career Academy students, families, and staff members had a spooktacular time at the RCA FCCLA Fall Festival and Craft Fair,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INTENT
NOTICE OF INTENT Details for NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate W. NUNNALLY INTERPRISES, Inc., a profit corporation will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia for Profit Cororation Code. The intitial registered office of the corporation will be located at 6016 Vicksburg Ct. Conyers, GA 30094 its initial registered agent and incorporator at such address is Walter Nunnally. 907-85836 11/2 9 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. 2022-CV-2451 VS. IN REM ____770-957-1065 0.135 acres of land; and RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $55,900.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; FOR DESCRIPTION This 27th day of October, 2022. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 161 REQUIRED R/W: 0.135 acres of land; PROPERTY OWNERS: RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 215 of Land District 10 of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY (5,877.78 SF or 0.135 acres) BEGINNING at a point 48.01 feet right of and opposite Station 291+39.98 on the construction centerline of SR 162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence northwesterly 163.17 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 2907.73 feet and a chord distance of 163.15 feet on a bearing of N 3°34'05.2" W) to the point 44.69 feet right of and opposite station 293+00.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 8.33 feet to a point 53.00 feet right of and opposite station 292+99.96 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 31.84 feet to a point 84.80 feet right of and opposite station 292+98.45 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 1°08'38.5" E a distance of 158.62 feet to a point 81.25 feet right of and opposite station 291+44.57 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 61°43'15.2" E a distance of 8.89 feet to a point 89.02 feet right of and opposite station 291+40.39 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 88°42'44.1" W a distance of 41.01 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.135 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised in regard to this specific tract of land: Sheet Nos. 39 and 40 on August 11, 2021, and Sheet No. 121 on May 7, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. 905-85883 11/2 9 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
McDonald's Most Popular Menu Items Have Surprises for McRib Fans
McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is a huge enterprise with thousands of restaurants around the country and indeed the world. Rockdale Career Academy students, families, and staff members had a spooktacular time at the RCA FCCLA Fall Festival and Craft Fair, Oct. 26, while collecting food for Rockdale families in need. Activities included Trunk-or-Treating, games, a bounce house, obstacle course, costume contest, b… Click for more.PHOTOS: Fall festival fun at Rockdale Career Academy.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd, 4th & 5th 8a.m until. Furniture, Christmas décor and household items. 3091 Stanton Rd. Conyers, Ga.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County
COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Sheriff’s Office participates in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend
COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in continual partnership with local municipalities and places of worship, recently participated in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend Oct. 7-9. Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative that builds bridges between communities through activities jointly hosted by places of worship and law enforcement agencies.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Betty Lou Wordlow, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: LaVerne Caldwell Hayes Personal Representative's Address: 1738 Mystery CIR SW Conyers GA 30094 This 17 day of October, 2022. 908-85551, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County enters into agreement with Newton County 911 to limit emergency response time, enhance safety for law and fire personnels
CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week. The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stolen 'Stranger Things' scarecrow recovered, two charged in theft
JACKSON — Two Griffin men have been charged with theft by taking in connection with the theft of Gold Lion Farm’s “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow. Collin Larson, 17, and Kuat Smith, 20, both of Griffin will be prosecuted for their alleged roles in the crime, according to Lt. Scott Crumley of the Jackson Police Department.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Sheriff's Office awarded H.E.A.T. grant
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the federal 2023 Fiscal Year. The grant, referred to as a H.E.A.T. grant, will total $325,889.70 for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0