Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff

Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson

Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween this past weekend. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Saturday night (Oct. 29). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy Records founder got into a heated argument with actor Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's faces while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.
