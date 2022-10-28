Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire
CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). Scott Bradley Pankratz, 60, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday night, on arson charges. Caldwell Police officers...
Boise Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has been looking for a vulnerable senior since last night around 11 p.m. The man, named Olan, was last seen around the 8700 block of W. Irving. BPD said his family is worried because he doesn't often drive and is without his...
kmvt
Federal Jury Convicts Oregon Man of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Boise found Brett Michael Malone, 30, of Adrian, Oregon, guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began...
KIVI-TV
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party
CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
kboi.com
One man dead after shooting in Nampa
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. At about 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies
BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.
KIVI-TV
Mclean names Ron Winegar as interim police chief
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean named Ron Winegar interim police chief according to a press release from the City of Boise. The 27-year veteran of the department will focus on filling vacancies and enduring smooth operations while searching for a permanent police chief. Winegar was...
kizn.com
Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Idaho lake
Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges. In July Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. The teen fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3.
Post Register
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated
BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
eastidahonews.com
New details about Boise mall killer. Security company cited by OSHA appeals. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The California security company cited for a “serious” safety violation in connection with the Boise Towne Square mall shooting last year is appealing the decision. A year after the October 2021 shooting, an extensive report on the shooting sheds light on three previous...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
Post Register
One dead after Boise house fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner terminated
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home, Idaho (CBS2) - Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner has been terminated. Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "effective October 26, 2022, with the unanimous consent of the City Council, Mayor Rich Sykes unappointed Scott Conner as the Mountain Home Chief of Police thereby terminating his position with the city pursuant to MHMC 3-1-2. While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."
