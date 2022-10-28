‘It’s just a nuisance’: Memphis residents exhausted by blight and abandoned homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Marjorie Street in South Memphis, the entire front-facing wall of a home has split from an unstable foundation, slumping forward into the front yard.

“The roof was leaking and it caved in,” said Clarence Jones who has lived in the neighborhood since 1960. “I wish we could do something about it. It’s an eyesore.”

On the front door of the home, there are three posted notices from the City of Memphis Code Enforcement condemning the property. Surrounding the dilapidated home, there are fresh wasp nests and exposed electrical wiring.

“This is a nice neighborhood,” said Jones, who has also attempted to get the city to cut the seven-foot-tall grass on another lot.

Eight miles north in Hyde Park, Anthony McDuffie is tired of watching large birds enter in and out of a hole in the roof of an abandoned home across the street.

“I don’t want to be living around filth,” said McDuffie, who lives on Harrison Street. “It’s just really a nuisance, man. I would really prefer (the city) just tear them down.”

However, a city spokeswoman said demolishing an abandoned home can be a “lengthy process” that first begins with a title search, then a notice to property owners that the structure must be repaired or demolished. After that, “all appropriate parties” must attend a condemnation hearing.

“It’s not a quick turnaround,” she explained. “Legal procedures regarding property rights and environmental evaluations are legal requirements of the condemnation process that we must follow and often results in delayed commencement of demolition.”

She said the city has no specific list of blighted properties but recommends that residents use the city’s data hub.

Another eight miles away in East Memphis, neighbors worry the delays in demolition have led to a growing hazard in their neighborhood. They’re fearful of rats and snakes at an abandoned construction project on Marion Avenue – a home condemned in April.

“It’s just a nuisance to the neighborhood,” said Ruth Cooper, who lives across the street. “We take pride in our property here.”

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.