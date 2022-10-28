ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul police ask for public’s help to find missing woman

On Friday, police requested assistance from the public in locating a woman last seen in St. Paul five days prior. On Thursday, Lou Vue’s family reported her missing. Her family is worried about her, according to St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster. They anticipated that she would have communicated with them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

16 Year-Old Student charged after found with loaded gun at St. Paul high school

A 16-year-old was accused by the prosecution of showing up to his St. Paul high school the previous day with a loaded firearm. According to a juvenile petition, the youngster said in a statement made after his arrest that he carried the pistol to Como Park Senior High School “for protection since he and his cousin were in an incident the day previous.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to announce his selection for police chief Tuesday

Featured video is from an Oct. 11 reportST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will announce his pick for the city's next police chief on Tuesday. According to city officials, Carter will make the announcement at the St. Paul City Hall in an 11 a.m. event that's free and open to the public. The selection will also be streamed on the city's Facebook page. RELATED: 5 finalists for St. Paul police chief announced, nearly all internal candidatesAs of early October, there were five finalists for the police chief position: Dr. Jaqueline Bailey-Davis, Pamela Barragan, Kurtis Hallstrom, Axel Henry, and Stacy Murphy.Dr....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Convicted drug dealer facing new sale charges

A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges after he crashed into a light pole in St. Peter last year. Joshua David Vezina, 35, of Bloomington, was charged in Nicollet County Court Tuesday with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales. He’s also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

St. Cloud Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun Onto School Bus

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus. St. Cloud police say on Wednesday at about 3:20 p.m. a 17-year-old Mckinley student was seen with a gun on a bus. There were never any threats with the gun however it is believed that he had it in his pocket. The incident was reported to a St. Cloud Police Department School Resource Officer the next morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities wedding photographer's equipment stolen with memory cards of a couple's special day

MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime Twin Cities wedding photographer is putting out a plea to turn in his stolen equipment.On Thursday morning, Gabe Stejskal woke up to find his car broken into and important camera equipment missing."Five to six different lenses, around a $5,000 value, and memory cards that had someone's wedding on it," said Stejskal.The thief made off with his K & F Concept Multi-Functional Camera Backpack that was holding the lenses and the memory cards.Stejskal wants the cards back more than anything."Equipment - replaceable, right? that's what insurance is for. Those memory cards and wedding images are not, so it's really hard to swallow that," said Stejskal.Stejskal's car was broken into outside his St. Paul apartment in the Mack-Groveland neighborhood, where he's always felt safe until now."It's very violating just to know that someone is in your personal space," said Stejskal.Gabe holds the high responsibility of capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. He's holding out hope someone gives those 'moments' back to the couple who cannot recreate that day."Those cards are priceless," said Stejskal.If you spot the camera bag and the memory cards, please contact St. Paul Police, who Stejskal filed a formal report through.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KROC News

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
