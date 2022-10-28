ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DIY Photography

Yongnuo is releasing a $50 35mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras

There aren’t too many third-party autofocus lenses on the market for Nikon Z mount. In fact, the only two that springs to mind are Yongnuo’s 85mm f/1.8 DF DSM and Tamron’s 70-200mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD, both released earlier this year. Now, Yongnuo’s about to release another one. A teaser posted to Yongnuo’s Facebook page, hints at an upcoming Yongnuo 35mm f/2Z DF DSM lens being released soon. Perhaps even later today.
DIY Photography

Lots of photos and specs leak ahead of DJI Mavic 3 Classic announcement

It’s getting close to an official announcement now, just a couple of days left to go. As expected, though, pretty much all of the important details of DJI’s upcoming Mavic 3 Classic drone have leaked. We’re also seeing a whole bunch more leaked photos, too. The leaks come via Roland Quandt of Winfuture, and there’s a lot!
DIY Photography

Canon expected to announce the updated EOS R6 Mark II in just two days

Canon is apparently all set to announce both the EOS R6 Mark II and the RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens on November 2nd. Or at least that’s what some very strong rumors are suggesting anyway after Canon placed some teasers recently. The updated version of the popular mirrorless camera the EOS R6 has been speculated to be coming soon for a while now, however, this is the first time we have seen any sign of when it will be announced.
Family Handyman

What to Know About Home Security Camera Installation

Do an Internet search for “surveillance cameras” and you’ll find a dizzying array of products and options with many different price points. We surveyed the current crop of cameras for you and found that most have a lot of the same features and can be had for only $50 to $200. So before you start shopping, think about the features that would fill your camera needs and security camera installation.
The Guardian

Google Pixel 7 review: cracking camera at a good price

Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and...
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $100, Get the eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 2K camera for $69.99 Shipped – Today Only

The eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 doesn’t require any monthly subscription fees for storing footage, and you can get one for $69.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Thanks to its 2K resolution and F2.0 aperture, it provides vibrant colors as well as crisp details during any part of the day. At night, its built-in spotlight illuminates the surrounding area when motion is detected and captures the footage in full color. Product page.
Android Headlines

Pixel 7a May Offer Flagship Camera, Wireless Charging & More

The Google Pixel 7a may be a bigger upgrade than we think. 9to5Google is making a rather bold claim in a new article. Based on that info, the Pixel 7a will utilize a flagship camera, wireless charging, and much more. Now, based on this article, this is more of an...
itechpost.com

Google Pixel 7a Rumors: Camera, Upgrades, and Three Things You Need to Know

The rumored upgrade of the Google Pixel mid-range smartphone may not be your usual average smartphone in mind. Its specs, if rumors are correct, are different from the types of mid-range smartphones. Several hints gathered by Android Central and PhoneArena point to a smartphone that will feature flagship features in...
Android Authority

Leak suggests Xiaomi 13 Pro will get the $15 million camera upgrade

Also on the cards — Leica color processing, a larger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip. Specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked, suggesting the phone will get an upgraded primary shooter. A slightly larger battery, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and other refreshes are also...

