DIY Photography
Yongnuo is releasing a $50 35mm f/2 autofocus lens for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras
There aren’t too many third-party autofocus lenses on the market for Nikon Z mount. In fact, the only two that springs to mind are Yongnuo’s 85mm f/1.8 DF DSM and Tamron’s 70-200mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD, both released earlier this year. Now, Yongnuo’s about to release another one. A teaser posted to Yongnuo’s Facebook page, hints at an upcoming Yongnuo 35mm f/2Z DF DSM lens being released soon. Perhaps even later today.
Best mirrorless cameras in 2022
We've scoped out the best mirrorless cameras available to purchase in 2022 to cover any budget and skill level.
DIY Photography
Lots of photos and specs leak ahead of DJI Mavic 3 Classic announcement
It’s getting close to an official announcement now, just a couple of days left to go. As expected, though, pretty much all of the important details of DJI’s upcoming Mavic 3 Classic drone have leaked. We’re also seeing a whole bunch more leaked photos, too. The leaks come via Roland Quandt of Winfuture, and there’s a lot!
The best Nikon camera in 2022: perfect cameras for beginners, enthusiasts and pros
The best Nikon cameras include both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, APS-C and full frame – there's something for everyone!
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked image suggests massive camera upgrade
Samsung's flagship Android phone is rumoured to feature a 200MP sensor, with greatly improved camera software
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
DIY Photography
Canon expected to announce the updated EOS R6 Mark II in just two days
Canon is apparently all set to announce both the EOS R6 Mark II and the RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens on November 2nd. Or at least that’s what some very strong rumors are suggesting anyway after Canon placed some teasers recently. The updated version of the popular mirrorless camera the EOS R6 has been speculated to be coming soon for a while now, however, this is the first time we have seen any sign of when it will be announced.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
The best lenses for Nikon D3500 in 2022
These are the best lenses for Nikon D3500 users when you're ready to expand your system, combining usefulness and value!
What to Know About Home Security Camera Installation
Do an Internet search for “surveillance cameras” and you’ll find a dizzying array of products and options with many different price points. We surveyed the current crop of cameras for you and found that most have a lot of the same features and can be had for only $50 to $200. So before you start shopping, think about the features that would fill your camera needs and security camera installation.
Google Pixel 7 review: cracking camera at a good price
Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $100, Get the eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 2K camera for $69.99 Shipped – Today Only
The eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 doesn’t require any monthly subscription fees for storing footage, and you can get one for $69.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Thanks to its 2K resolution and F2.0 aperture, it provides vibrant colors as well as crisp details during any part of the day. At night, its built-in spotlight illuminates the surrounding area when motion is detected and captures the footage in full color. Product page.
Lume Cube Ring Light Pro review
With edge-lit LEDs, built-in diffusion and a remote control, the Lume Cube Ring Light Pro is the one ring to rule them all
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
The best tripod for photographers in 2022: give your camera a rock-steady support
The best tripods open whole new photographic opportunities, from long exposure landscapes to time-lapses and panoramas
Android Headlines
Pixel 7a May Offer Flagship Camera, Wireless Charging & More
The Google Pixel 7a may be a bigger upgrade than we think. 9to5Google is making a rather bold claim in a new article. Based on that info, the Pixel 7a will utilize a flagship camera, wireless charging, and much more. Now, based on this article, this is more of an...
Report: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a serious camera boost
If you thought the S22 Ultra was good in the dark, you ain't seen nothing yet
itechpost.com
Google Pixel 7a Rumors: Camera, Upgrades, and Three Things You Need to Know
The rumored upgrade of the Google Pixel mid-range smartphone may not be your usual average smartphone in mind. Its specs, if rumors are correct, are different from the types of mid-range smartphones. Several hints gathered by Android Central and PhoneArena point to a smartphone that will feature flagship features in...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Android Authority
Leak suggests Xiaomi 13 Pro will get the $15 million camera upgrade
Also on the cards — Leica color processing, a larger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip. Specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked, suggesting the phone will get an upgraded primary shooter. A slightly larger battery, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and other refreshes are also...
