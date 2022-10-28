Canon is apparently all set to announce both the EOS R6 Mark II and the RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens on November 2nd. Or at least that’s what some very strong rumors are suggesting anyway after Canon placed some teasers recently. The updated version of the popular mirrorless camera the EOS R6 has been speculated to be coming soon for a while now, however, this is the first time we have seen any sign of when it will be announced.

