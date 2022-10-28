Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Trick-or-treating in Knoxville
WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. Ijams Nature Center celebrates reopening of...
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge
The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge. The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the...
VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
WATE
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words. “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Tennessee Football: Every school record broken in 2022 so far
Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.
Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff Rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday and the Tennessee Volunteers topped the list of contenders through nine weeks. Tennessee came in at No. 1 followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Tuesday’s rankings mark the first time that the […]
Two East Tennessee girls soccer players named to High School All-America game
Two soccer players from East Tennessee were among 43 girls selected to participate in the 10th annual All-American soccer games.
WATE
Woman suffering from Long COVID evicted
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance. A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance. Pellissippi State creative writers workshop. Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people...
WATE
1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County
One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. 1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County. One person is dead and two people are in custody following...
Court paperwork reveals Knoxville Planned Parenthood arson, shooting suspect
An arrest has been made in a series of attacks on the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville.
Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Shadrack’s team up for Christmas light show
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted on numerous charges
In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a man wanted on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Halloween in Knoxville. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted …. In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a...
WATE
OPA, Greek Fest 2022 is back
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back. Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now. Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations....
WATE
Central High capturing memories with one click
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Say cheese. Central High School offers a wide variety of programs that fit all types of interests. One that young high school kids know very well, is taking pictures. The photography program at CHS allows students to capture memories such as events, nature, and even...
WATE
Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one
One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
Comments / 0