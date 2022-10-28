ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
41nbc.com

Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Mental Health Monday: Test anxiety and solutions to cope

MACON, Ga. — The end of the first semester is on the horizon which means mid-term final exams are coming up. Test anxiety may impact you or even your eager young learners, but there are ways to ease the angst. "I would be pretty shaky the night before I...
MACON, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia officials find human remains; may belong to man missing for a year

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials may have found the remains that belonged to a man who may have been missing for about a year after a hunter located his vehicle. According to a news release from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, on Friday around 5 p.m., a local deer hunter found a vehicle that looked similar to a missing person out of the county near Highway 319 and eastern Laurens County. The hunter called 911 and provided a tag number that came back to Don Hightower.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

MACON, GA

