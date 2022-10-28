Read full article on original website
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
WMAZ
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children
Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a dental practice in Macon, will pay up for your candy pile.
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
41nbc.com
Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
Dedication ceremony held in memory of Baldwin County teacher who died in 2016
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Kathryn Poff was only 27 years old when she died in a car accident in 2016, one day after her birthday. Six years later, the Baldwin County School district held a dedication ceremony in her memory. On Saturday, the intersection of Blandy Road and Highway...
WMAZ
Dublin Salvation Army in need of bellringers to help families during the holidays
They're organizing their Red Kettle Campaign to help families in need, but they need your help. Here's how you can pitch in.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charges
MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
WMAZ
Mental Health Monday: Test anxiety and solutions to cope
MACON, Ga. — The end of the first semester is on the horizon which means mid-term final exams are coming up. Test anxiety may impact you or even your eager young learners, but there are ways to ease the angst. "I would be pretty shaky the night before I...
Georgia officials find human remains; may belong to man missing for a year
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials may have found the remains that belonged to a man who may have been missing for about a year after a hunter located his vehicle. According to a news release from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, on Friday around 5 p.m., a local deer hunter found a vehicle that looked similar to a missing person out of the county near Highway 319 and eastern Laurens County. The hunter called 911 and provided a tag number that came back to Don Hightower.
wgxa.tv
Macon man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter now guilty of having a gun
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter is now guilty on a federal gun charge. In a media release, the Department of Justice says Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Willis will be fined $250,000.
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
