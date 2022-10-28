TOWSON, Md. — In this Medical Alert segment, hospitals throughout the nation are dealing with an unprecedented, early spike in Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which typically peaks between November and March. Some hospitals are even reporting they are at capacity for pediatric beds. Joining us with more is interim Chair of Pediatrics at GBMC Dr. Theresa Nguyen on the reasons behind the spike and what can be done to combat the surge.

