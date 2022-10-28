ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: What's the cause in spike of RSV cases across country

TOWSON, Md. — In this Medical Alert segment, hospitals throughout the nation are dealing with an unprecedented, early spike in Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which typically peaks between November and March. Some hospitals are even reporting they are at capacity for pediatric beds. Joining us with more is interim Chair of Pediatrics at GBMC Dr. Theresa Nguyen on the reasons behind the spike and what can be done to combat the surge.
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces RSV mitigation actions; potential COVID-19, flu surge preparedness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of new mitigation actions after a surge in respiratory syncytial virus - or RSV - cases across the state. Hogan has directed hospitals to utilize additional state funding to prioritize pediatric ICO staffing. The Maryland Department of Health announced $80 million in additional funding for healthcare providers across the state.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: The connection between overeating and mental health

In our Maryland Peace of Mind segment, the connection between mental health and over-eating. Joining us is Dr. Colleen Schreyer, an assistant professor with the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She has more on the struggle of over-eating and how mental health plays an issue.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

JHU issues safety warning to students, staff amid uptick in violence

Johns Hopkins University issued a safety warning as the school is seeing an uptick in violent crime. The school is urging students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use their escort services after a violent three weeks around campus. Some students and staff at JHU said...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Pediatric hospital treats patients to Halloween trick-or-treating

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital staff members brought the Halloween spirit to the children Monday. Patients got the chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating, an activity that staff said is important to making the children's time in the hospital feel less frightening. "It's really important for children who are in...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket

BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City firefighter dies after medical emergency

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old Baltimore City firefighter died on Sunday after suffering from a medical emergency while on duty back in September, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734. Around 10 p.m. on September 19, 2022, firefighter Engine Co. 53 was on an emergency medical service call in Southwest Baltimore. While taking care of a patient at the scene, 34-year-old EMT and Firefighter Juan Wilson suffered a medical emergency. Additional medical and firefighter personnel were summoned to the location and the other firefighters immediately began caring for Wilson as well as the initial patient. That day, Wilson was...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wheaton Mall hosts 'Boosterama' clinics to help people get COVID-19 booster shots

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County officials are holding a series of "Boosterama" clinics to help get COVID-19 booster shots into more arms. The event dedicated to getting more people boosted against COVID-19 was held at Wheaton Mall on Saturday. In addition to this weekend's event, booster clinics will be held at the mall every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign hands out more than 2,000 coats

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Keeping kids warm over the winter is the mission of the WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign, which started more than 30 years ago. This year marks the historic 10th year that WBAL and Burlington have partnered to make the effort happen. More than 2,000 children...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
wypr.org

Maryland Health Department mismanaged contractor, overpaid $223.5 million in claims, audit finds

An audit released Friday blasted the state health department for not holding a major contractor accountable, even after it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars. The Maryland Department of Health in 2019 hired administrative services provider Optum to process payments for the state’s behavioral health care system, providing addiction and mental health services for low-income Marylanders. The five-year contract with one two-year renewal option totals $198.2 million.
MARYLAND STATE

