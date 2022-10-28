ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State Basketball's top freshman suspended for 16 games

The Seminoles take another hit prior to the season tipping off.

Florida State University received notification Friday that its final appeal of the reinstatement of men’s basketball student-athlete, Baba Miller, has been denied by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement.

As a result of the denial and based on the initial terms of his reinstatement, Miller will be required to sit out 50 percent of the regular season games this season.

Prior to his recruitment by Florida State, Miller received travel to and from a training camp from his native Spain to the United States. Upon learning of relevant NCAA rules, Miller and his family immediately repaid the benefits received.

“I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

This is another big hit to the Seminoles' depth in the front court before the season has even tipped off. Florida State lost Brown grad-transfer forward Jaylan Gainey to an ACL tear during preseason practices. Fellow true freshman De'Ante Green is working his way back from an ACL injury that he suffered during his senior season.

The international recruit and potential NBA Lottery pick recorded 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 23 minutes during Florida State's 74-68 exhibition win over Newberry College. He connected on three of his five attempts from distance.

Miller will continue to practice with the team in preparation for his Seminole debut on January 11, 2023, at Wake Forest.

*Portions of article per release from Florida State Athletics

