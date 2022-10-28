Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Hudson County celebrates Halloween (PHOTOS)
Halloween in Hudson County was celebrated in style Monday, as families put on their best costumes for the spooky holiday. Kids, adults, and dogs of all ages took part Monday afternoon in Hoboken’s annual Ragamuffin Parade and trick-or-treating, which included live music, floats, plenty of candy and many in creative costumes. Special guests this year included Funny Factory Clown Band, Ron Albanese AKA Polka Dot, Elvis “The King,” and the Rockin’ Redwings Marching Band.
Hackettstown’s Halloween Downtown event attracts thousands (PHOTOS)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Thousands of costumed residents came out to the 9th annual Hackettstown Halloween Downtown event Saturday afternoon. The event started with a parade down West Moore Street and conclude at the Main Street Gazebo where trick-or-treaters were able to get candy from Mars Wrigley, toothbrushes from Atlantic Health System/Hackettstown Medical Center, gifts from Wawa and WRNJ Radio and pumpkins from Donaldson Farms.
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
World Famous 2022 Rockefeller Tree Chosen to Light Up Christmas
The world's most famous Christmas tree has finally been chosen. The 2022 Rockefeller tree is a 90-year-old Spruce that comes in at 82 feet, 14 tons. The Lebowitz family donated the tree from their yard in Queensbury, New York. The tree will arrive in New York City on November 12...
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Bon Jovi Guest Stars At Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser In Ocean County
TOMS RIVER – A fiery competition between almost a dozen first responder teams left crowds of people licking their lips as taste-testers in JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Guests began lining up outside the fence of the Hooper Avenue location as early as 9 a.m. and...
Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police say the woman and 7-year-old boy were out trick-or-treating on Halloween when they were struck.
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Police investigating ‘criminal matter’ at Chiller Theatre hotel over weekend, organizers say
Police in Morris County are investigating a “criminal matter” that occurred Sunday at the Chiller Theatre Expo at a hotel in Parsippany, according to event organizers. It was unclear who, if anyone, had been hurt. The autograph-signing convention draws thousands around Halloween and again in the spring to the Hilton Parsippany.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
Historic Jersey Shore mansion is a museum by day, but perhaps a paranormal playground by night
The Strauss Mansion, located on a hillside overlooking the Sandy Hook Bay in the Atlantic Highlands, glowed in the light cast by a vivid sunset on a cold and blustery September evening, its two turrets bathed in yellow as they extended high against a background of remaining blue skies. At...
Al's Drive In of Maywood is inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
The Ratanavanich family has been serving up hot dogs, Italian beef and much more for 45 years. While they got the award for their food, the owner knows it's their relationship with the community that's kept them going.
Jersey City resident gets white coat; Blue Mass will honor officers | Journal Entries
Backpacks donated to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation. The Woman’s Club of Arlington participated in supporting the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in their special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for the children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
