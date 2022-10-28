ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Hudson County celebrates Halloween (PHOTOS)

Halloween in Hudson County was celebrated in style Monday, as families put on their best costumes for the spooky holiday. Kids, adults, and dogs of all ages took part Monday afternoon in Hoboken’s annual Ragamuffin Parade and trick-or-treating, which included live music, floats, plenty of candy and many in creative costumes. Special guests this year included Funny Factory Clown Band, Ron Albanese AKA Polka Dot, Elvis “The King,” and the Rockin’ Redwings Marching Band.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown’s Halloween Downtown event attracts thousands (PHOTOS)

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Thousands of costumed residents came out to the 9th annual Hackettstown Halloween Downtown event Saturday afternoon. The event started with a parade down West Moore Street and conclude at the Main Street Gazebo where trick-or-treaters were able to get candy from Mars Wrigley, toothbrushes from Atlantic Health System/Hackettstown Medical Center, gifts from Wawa and WRNJ Radio and pumpkins from Donaldson Farms.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City resident gets white coat; Blue Mass will honor officers | Journal Entries

Backpacks donated to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation. The Woman’s Club of Arlington participated in supporting the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in their special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for the children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

