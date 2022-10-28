ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities

Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
MAINE STATE
NECN

What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'

The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NECN

NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund

People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash in Seabrook, NH, Near Mass. State Line

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
SEABROOK, NH
NECN

Showers to Yield to Prolonged, Exceptional Warmth

It’s not uncommon for November showers in New England What’s more uncommon is the combination of November showers with a humid feeling and high temperatures in the 60s, but that’s what Tuesday is delivering for southern and western New England. Central New Hampshire to much of Maine...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Elderly Man Who Spent 30 Hours Lost in Maine Woods Was Hypothermic, Unable to Move When Found

A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy