Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
$3 Billion in Excess Taxes Heading Back to Mass. Taxpayers Starting Tuesday
As Massachusetts consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter, some people will get some much-needed relief in the form of tax refunds. People could be seeing the money as soon as Tuesday, as more than $3 billion goes back to Bay State taxpayers. The state is giving people up...
NECN
Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
NECN
Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations
A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at...
NECN
Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter
As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying. Mass Save. Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will...
NECN
Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities
Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
NECN
You Won't Be Able to Throw Out Mattresses, Textiles in Mass. Starting Nov. 1
A ban on throwing out textiles and mattresses in Massachusetts goes into effect Tuesday, part of an effort by the state to be more environmentally conscious and also help those who are in need. Beginning Nov. 1, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is adding mattresses and textiles to the...
NECN
What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'
The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
NECN
NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund
People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
NECN
Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash in Seabrook, NH, Near Mass. State Line
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
NECN
Showers to Yield to Prolonged, Exceptional Warmth
It’s not uncommon for November showers in New England What’s more uncommon is the combination of November showers with a humid feeling and high temperatures in the 60s, but that’s what Tuesday is delivering for southern and western New England. Central New Hampshire to much of Maine...
NECN
Elderly Man Who Spent 30 Hours Lost in Maine Woods Was Hypothermic, Unable to Move When Found
A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens.
Comments / 0