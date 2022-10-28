ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgYrd_0iqbiF9x00

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.

It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.

Mike Williams, the center’s director, said it presented challenges for parents and lawyers, but the out-of-county boarding between July 11 and Oct. 17 cost Champaign County about $137,000.

He said the center was short 11 detention officers, that’s 45% of their line staff.

The newly hired officers go through training and have full responsibility of the minors inside.

“Serving meals, supervising hygiene, getting the kids, moving the kids throughout the facility, for recreation, for classwork, conducting group sessions,” Williams said. “It is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week responsibility.”

He said despite the tight numbers, the center never closed when they were down officers.

They’re still hiring and you can apply on the Champaign County website .

