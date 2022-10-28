Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
Mississippi deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler, sent to hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries
A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler...
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum holding Terror on the Rails tonight
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport has a Terror on the Rails light and haunted tunnel display that kids of all ages can enjoy as they celebrate Halloween today. From 3 this afternoon until 9 tonight, kids can head to the railroad museum for some fun trick-or-treating, riding and...
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Oct. 28-30, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 28, 2022, through Oct. 30, 2022:. Osric Hines, ran stop sign (four counts), resisting an officer, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering (two counts), driving under suspension, illegal tinted windshield/side windows, contempt of court. Justin Carter, probation violation. Chad Thomas,...
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
Comments / 0