Pearl River County, MS

an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAFB

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 28-30, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 28, 2022, through Oct. 30, 2022:. Osric Hines, ran stop sign (four counts), resisting an officer, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering (two counts), driving under suspension, illegal tinted windshield/side windows, contempt of court. Justin Carter, probation violation. Chad Thomas,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

