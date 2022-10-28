ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAoo4_0iqbhV4Y00

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line.

Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOTmL_0iqbhV4Y00

RMFire sounded a second alarm for more personell about 4:10 p.m.

First firefighter on scene observed, “fully involved mobile home.” Redings Mill Fire Command declare defensive fire attack meaning firefighters would not be entering the structure.

Everyone was confirmed out of the residence safely.

Redings Mill Fire Chief Steve Coats tells us two adult residents are displaced. He has contacted the Mo. State Fire Marshal to assist his investigation into the cause of the fire.

The home is a total loss.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to live and local news where you live.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

not doing it
4d ago

mobile home fully "involved" ......... what happened to journalism, not to mention editing and proof reading?

Reply(2)
3
Related
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Upcoming lane closures Missouri Route 37 at I-44 in Sarcoxie

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie. Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.
SARCOXIE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Murphy Blvd, west of Main, closing for bridge work

JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting this week, work will begin on Murphy Boulevard to install a new low water bridge gate. The closure will take place west of Main Street, near Bramar Drive, east of the bridge, the city said in a release. The new automated gates will detect high-water events near the bridge and adjust as needed.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge construction progress, crews begin pouring the concrete decking

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday, November 1, 2022 contractor crews began the first pour of concrete on the bridge deck/driving surface of the Rangeline Road overpass of the Kansas City Southern Railroad. Adam Fields, MoDOT Construction Inspector, tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, “we are pouring the bridge deck right now, half of it. The other half will be done later this week...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash near Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering serious injuries.
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says

GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
GROVE, OK
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post!  Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy