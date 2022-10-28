Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line.

Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire.

RMFire sounded a second alarm for more personell about 4:10 p.m.

First firefighter on scene observed, “fully involved mobile home.” Redings Mill Fire Command declare defensive fire attack meaning firefighters would not be entering the structure.

Everyone was confirmed out of the residence safely.

Redings Mill Fire Chief Steve Coats tells us two adult residents are displaced. He has contacted the Mo. State Fire Marshal to assist his investigation into the cause of the fire.

The home is a total loss.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

