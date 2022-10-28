Read full article on original website
Sharon Deuel
4d ago
All their stores are like that. Honestly it is a safety Hazard. I feel for the employees
therecord-online.com
More improvement for Clinton employment picture
HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County showed improvement in the unemployment rate in September, according to information released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. The county’s unemployment rate for the month was 4.5%, down from the 5.4% listed in August. One year ago in September 2021, the...
therecord-online.com
County looking at new building for Mill Hall area District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government is looking at a new building to replace the present Magisterial District Court building at 385 Beech Creek Avenue in Mill Hall. County commissioner/board chairman Miles Kessinger indicated at Monday’s board work session that the present structure, some 50 years old, is in need of replacement. He said the county is looking at acquiring an abutting property on which to locate a new structure.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pa. man who evaded $200K in federal income taxes placed on probation, fined
WILLIAMSPORT – Moments after saying he wanted to send a message that tax evasion is illegal, a federal judge placed on probation a Lycoming County businessman who evaded more than $200,000 in taxes. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Tuesday then explained that while he sided with...
Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
therecord-online.com
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
therecord-online.com
Renovo Energy Center project gets 18-month state expiration date extension
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A state Department of Environmental Protection permit approval for the proposed Renovo Energy Center project had been due to expire on Friday of this week, but the state agency on Thursday approved an 18-month permit extension until April 27, 2024. The DEP permit for the billion-dollar...
Driver that hit person, fled scene in Clearfield County at large
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a Jeep that hit a man and took off. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 3:06 a.m., a man was hit while walking south on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, according to troopers. He told police he […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
wtae.com
Use medical marijuana? You can be charged with a DUI — even if you're not impaired
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania law allows medical marijuana patients to be charged with driving under the influence even if they are not impaired. Patients and even prosecutors are trying to change the law. More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians have medical marijuana prescriptions. Jesse Roedts is one of them. In...
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
State hospital patient charged for alleged drug hand-off
Danville, Pa. — A state hospital patient who allegedly gave a Suboxone strip to a fellow patient is now facing a felony drug charge. Loren Cedric Norman, 57, was seen by a staffer at the Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, giving another patient a strip of Suboxone, which he wasn’t prescribed, according to charges. Staff member Toby McMurray watched as the second patient placed the strip in his mouth...
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
therecord-online.com
Gate theft probed in Curtin Township
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday posted word that a hunting camp gate was stolen from along McCloskey Road in Curtin Township, the loss placed at $2,000. Police said the theft occurred sometime between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9, the victim a 60-year-old Howard man. Police said the thieves cut the gate hinges to remove a 20-foot section of black and yellow pipe.
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
abc27.com
Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness...
Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
