LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government is looking at a new building to replace the present Magisterial District Court building at 385 Beech Creek Avenue in Mill Hall. County commissioner/board chairman Miles Kessinger indicated at Monday’s board work session that the present structure, some 50 years old, is in need of replacement. He said the county is looking at acquiring an abutting property on which to locate a new structure.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO