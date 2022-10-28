Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area.

The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Greenbrier County 911.

