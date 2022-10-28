ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

By Harper Emch
 4 days ago

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area.

Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead

The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Greenbrier County 911.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.

