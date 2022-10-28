Old Photos Of Leslie Jordan Changed Everyone’s View Of The Comedian

For roughly two decades, Leslie Jordan was the face of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. During the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Jordan was the sweet old man who went viral with his lighthearted Instagram videos. Now, vintage photos of Jordan are circulating, and these images are turning people’s perceptions of Jordan upside down.

Jordan died on October 24 at the age of 67. Many people are most familiar with him and his work from when he was older and so see him as the definitive grandfather figure. But photos from when Jordan was younger show how attractive he was, much to everyone’s delight.

Old photos of Leslie Jordan have taken social media by storm

Social media can’t get over photos of a young Leslie Jordan / Twitter

On October 26, Twitter user @gee_victory shared a set of photos of Leslie Jordan from decades ago. The actor is seen shirtless with a full head of wavy brown hair and also sports a thick mustache over a broad smile. In one photo, he is even leaning coolly against a blue open-top car.

Fans have been won over again / Twitter

“Was no one going to tell us this about Leslie Jordan/” the caption

. “I know the kindly old man energy is powerful but.” This user was not the only one to share these pictures with open interest. User @coolgeese shared the same pictures and said they “think more people deserve to know that leslie jordan was an absolute smokeshow when he was young.” Yet another user noted a likeness to a young Robin Williams. Do you see it?

What did Jordan look like years ago?

Born in April, 1955, Jordan began his acting career in 1986 with the role of Malone from The Fall Guy. Even with Jordan winning a Primetime Emmy Award, it’s difficult to find stills of Jordan from this era, which further explains why these newly-circulated photos are having such an impact on viewers. The reactions have been so strong, The New York Post picked up coverage of this phenomenon. All the while, people are mourning the loss of such a versatile actor, whose death is now attributed to a medical episode that led to a car crash.

Jordan on The Fall Guy / 20th Century Fox Television via Entertainment Tonight

Jordan’s television career would go onto include one popular title after another, including Will & Grace, Boston Legal, Reba, Nash Bridges, American Horror Story, and more. With lockdown restrictions eased, Jordan was back to work, heading to the set of Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik, when he had his fatal crash.

