Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
NECN
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
WCVB
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
NECN
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire. According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers, Errol...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
NECN
NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund
People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
NECN
Charges Filed Against Man Shot by Police During Domestic Violence Call in Easton
An Easton man is accused of knocking down a bedroom door and attacking his girlfriend with a knife before police arrived and shot him on Friday. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday from the victim, who said she was having a fight with her boyfriend at a home on Central Street. She told police she locked herself in a bedroom to escape him, but he broke down the door. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.
NECN
1 Dead, Driver Charged With DUI After Crash in Providence
Someone was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Broad Street in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened just before 2 a.m., and a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to WJAR. The person who died was reportedly a...
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
Police body cam footage shows Worcester pastor tasered, arrested after calling cop ‘tyrant’
Worcester Police Department body cam footage shows exactly what transpired in the moments before a pastor was tasered and arrested, along with his son, inside a Baptist church in August 2019. Police were at the church attempting to retrieve a child as part of a custody dispute. The situation turned...
NECN
Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton
A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
Missing Montague woman has been found
72-year-old Joan Martin of Turners Falls has been located on Monday.
