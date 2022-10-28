ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
ACTON, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
NECN

NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund

People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Charges Filed Against Man Shot by Police During Domestic Violence Call in Easton

An Easton man is accused of knocking down a bedroom door and attacking his girlfriend with a knife before police arrived and shot him on Friday. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday from the victim, who said she was having a fight with her boyfriend at a home on Central Street. She told police she locked herself in a bedroom to escape him, but he broke down the door. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.
EASTON, MA
NECN

1 Dead, Driver Charged With DUI After Crash in Providence

Someone was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Broad Street in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened just before 2 a.m., and a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to WJAR. The person who died was reportedly a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton

A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
BRIGHTON, MA

