An Easton man is accused of knocking down a bedroom door and attacking his girlfriend with a knife before police arrived and shot him on Friday. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday from the victim, who said she was having a fight with her boyfriend at a home on Central Street. She told police she locked herself in a bedroom to escape him, but he broke down the door. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO