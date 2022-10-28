ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue

In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter

According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 31, 2022

Cody 23-3, 4-2 Rock Springs 15-20, 1-5 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Laramie 24-7, 6-0 Cheyenne East 21-11, 4-2 Cheyenne Central 10-19, 2-4 Cheyenne South 1-28, 0-6 3A Northwest: (Overall Record,...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

High Wind Warning Issued For Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for parts of southeast Wyoming for today [Oct. 24]. "High Wind Watches have been upgraded to Warnings and are in effect for the areas highlighted. Westerly winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles. For information on road conditions, refer to wyoroad.info. For the weather forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast

Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy