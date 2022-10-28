Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
Mississippi should eliminate income tax, Governor Tate Reeves says
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of...
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Man under arrest tries twice — and fails twice — to escape from Mississippi deputies
A Mississippi sheriff said he had never seen a man try to escape twice in one day — until now. Bill Cruber, 68, was in the custody of deputies from Monroe County deputies on Tuesday when he tried to escape — not once but twice. WTVA News in...
Comments / 0