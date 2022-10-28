ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

