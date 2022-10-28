I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO