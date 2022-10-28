Read full article on original website
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
New Lawton fire marshal selected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
Rollover crash on FM 367, multiple agencies responding
Details are limited at this time. Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information, so stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates.
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
Early morning fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials are investigating an overnight housefire. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly. […]
Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
Gunman sentenced in Page Drive shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who shot two people last January, including a Wichita County District Clerk employee, and was caught after a three-hour manhunt off Windthorst Road, is sentenced to prison. Angel Medina pleaded guilty in 30th District Court, two weeks before his trial was to begin. He received a 40-year sentence for […]
Police: ‘He stole the kitchen sink, too’
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink. According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N. […]
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
Man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on Sheppard Access
One of two men charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Stripes employee pleads to stealing to pay for dad’s funeral
A former Stripes employee pleads guilty to stealing cash from the store's ATM over a period of three weeks to pay for her father's funeral.
FISTA board approves Ratliff as consultant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority Board met for their monthly meeting today at City Hall in Lawton. Board members discussed a couple of issues including approving Dr. Krista Ratliff to be brought on as a consultant. Ratliff, who currently leads the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, will...
Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible
I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
Jury in Wichita Falls murder trial nearing verdict
A jury is expected to begin deliberation in the 2021 Evergreen Drive murder suspect's trial.
New proposal could allow 320-foot cell phone tower in Wichita Mountains
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A new proposal could allow a 320-foot cell phone tower to be placed within the Wichita Mountains. Are you an avid hiker or maybe just enjoy nature? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for input from avid hikers on a proposal to put a cell tower in the Wichita Mountains.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
