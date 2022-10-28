Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating Sunday night shooting
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night. Police said a call came in about 10:24 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived, then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
WJTV 12
Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
wxxv25.com
Man bitten by shark off Horn Island
The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store
Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business. Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
Hattiesburg doctors warn FDA of “gas station heroin”
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Doctors in Hattiesburg are alerting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the drug tianeptine after they said it’s being widely used in the Greater Hattiesburg area. Specifically, they warn of the opioid withdrawal symptoms they saw in patients who were consuming high daily doses of tianeptine-based products. The doctors authored […]
an17.com
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
wbrz.com
Saturday AM Forecast: Tornado Watch for portions of the WBRZ viewing area Expired
Stay connected with the Storm Station so that you can be prepared. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Livingston, St.Helena, Tangipahoa parishes and Amite county. The watch will expire at 3:00pm. The system of interest is continuing to move to the east. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, isolated hail up to a half inch, isolated wind gust up to 70 mph. EXPIRED.
WAPT
Man killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
prentissheadlight.com
The Pig is back
Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
