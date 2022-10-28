ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS


wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating Sunday night shooting

Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night. Police said a call came in about 10:24 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived, then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Man bitten by shark off Horn Island

The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
JONES COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctors warn FDA of “gas station heroin”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Doctors in Hattiesburg are alerting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the drug tianeptine after they said it’s being widely used in the Greater Hattiesburg area. Specifically, they warn of the opioid withdrawal symptoms they saw in patients who were consuming high daily doses of tianeptine-based products. The doctors authored […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
an17.com

Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests

Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
BOGALUSA, LA
wbrz.com

Saturday AM Forecast: Tornado Watch for portions of the WBRZ viewing area Expired

Stay connected with the Storm Station so that you can be prepared. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Livingston, St.Helena, Tangipahoa parishes and Amite county. The watch will expire at 3:00pm. The system of interest is continuing to move to the east. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, isolated hail up to a half inch, isolated wind gust up to 70 mph. EXPIRED.
LIVINGSTON, LA
WAPT

Man killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
prentissheadlight.com

The Pig is back

Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...

