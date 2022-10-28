ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Conn. Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police make murder arrest following car crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury. Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired. A little while later, police said they were notified...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Saturday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway. Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Witnesses sought following assault in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are looking for a suspect that allegedly assaulted another individual in Woodbury Saturday evening. At approximately 5:25 P.M, Troopers from Troop L were dispatched to 787 Main Street S., in the town of Woodbury for a reported assault. Troopers arrived and identified...
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...

