23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
NECN
Conn. Man Killed in Shooting on Halloween
A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in Waterbury Monday evening and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers responded to Willow Street just after 4 p.m. on Halloween to investigate reports of gunshots, then learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
NECN
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Bristol Press
Southington police make murder arrest following car crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
Eyewitness News
Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury. Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired. A little while later, police said they were notified...
Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol Police: 1 dead after pedestrian accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed in Bristol on Saturday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle while exiting his driveway. Bristol Police say they received calls for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street around 6:25 P.M.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Eyewitness News
Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington
Man hit and killed on the intersection on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. People traveling to a haunted house pull over to side of the road when car catches on fire. Man shot in car between the intersection of Harold and Highland avenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eyewitness News...
Eyewitness News
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought in Investigation of Grand Larceny at Mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying as suspect wanted on a felony charge for an incident that took place last week at the Meadowbrook Mall complex. According to Sgt. J.M. Holley, the man shown in the photos here is being sought for grand larceny...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Witnesses sought following assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are looking for a suspect that allegedly assaulted another individual in Woodbury Saturday evening. At approximately 5:25 P.M, Troopers from Troop L were dispatched to 787 Main Street S., in the town of Woodbury for a reported assault. Troopers arrived and identified...
Eyewitness News
Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...
