Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision
Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook
Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season. Just one combined win between the two teams, the Lakers are 0-4, while the Nets are just 1-4. While it is still early, these are two teams whose timelines suggest they should be competing for a championship. Led by superstars in Kevin Durant and LeBron James, that is the level of play each side expects, and so far it has not been there.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
DeVante Parker reportedly has a knee sprain, shouldn’t miss much time
It's not considered a major injury or expected to cause an extended absence. The knee injury that kept DeVante Parker from finishing the Jets game has been diagnosed as a sprain, according to ESPN. Parker might miss time, but it “shouldn’t be an extended absence,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss....
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
Juan Toscano-Anderson with a left ankle strain joins Anthony Davis on the questionable list.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night. The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.
Yardbarker
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Yardbarker
Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995
When you hear the name 'Russell Westbrook' today, thoughts of bricks and turnovers might be the first things that come to mind. Truth be told, the past few seasons have been a disaster for Russ and it has really damaged his legacy. Still, nothing can erase what he did on...
