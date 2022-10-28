ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision

Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Why Kendrick Perkins Has Little Faith In Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has easily become the most scrutinized player in the NBA, surpassing Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. However, in wake of news surrounding Westbrook’s new role — off the bench — for the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, ex-player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins is skeptical of the former league MVP’s ability to adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season. Just one combined win between the two teams, the Lakers are 0-4, while the Nets are just 1-4. While it is still early, these are two teams whose timelines suggest they should be competing for a championship. Led by superstars in Kevin Durant and LeBron James, that is the level of play each side expects, and so far it has not been there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

DeVante Parker reportedly has a knee sprain, shouldn’t miss much time

It's not considered a major injury or expected to cause an extended absence. The knee injury that kept DeVante Parker from finishing the Jets game has been diagnosed as a sprain, according to ESPN. Parker might miss time, but it “shouldn’t be an extended absence,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss....
Yardbarker

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions

In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
CINCINNATI, OH

