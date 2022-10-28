Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season. Just one combined win between the two teams, the Lakers are 0-4, while the Nets are just 1-4. While it is still early, these are two teams whose timelines suggest they should be competing for a championship. Led by superstars in Kevin Durant and LeBron James, that is the level of play each side expects, and so far it has not been there.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO