Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on T.J. Hockenson, Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
NBC Sports
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future
Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Sean McVay Goofs - Live Updates, FINAL 49ers 31, Rams 14
The Los Angeles Rams sought revenge over the San Francisco 49ers after an embarrassing loss in Week 4.
Yardbarker
Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item
The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
NBC Sports
Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report
Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are one game out of a playoff spot at 4-4, and an addition at offensive line or linebacker help them make a legitimate push for the postseason down the stretch. On the other hand, a Wild Card berth seems like the best-case scenario for a team that's well below the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy, so there's an argument that New England should look to acquire draft capital and position for 2023 success given its 2022 ceiling.
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
At 3-4-1, the Colts are making more changes entering Week Nine. Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”
Yardbarker
Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
NBC Sports
Jets make unconventional roster move ahead of Patriots matchup
The New York Jets' depth will be tested at a few positions Sunday. Just not at quarterback. The Jets elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their 53-man roster Saturday in addition to offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be Streveler's first time on the active roster for gameday as a member of the Jets.
NBC Sports
With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run
The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads. From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are. The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives...
Report: Bradley Chubb drawing serious interest from 2 AFC teams
The Denver Broncos finally got back in the win column with their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, but teams are hoping they are still interested in trading away at least one star player prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 8
The Chiefs didn’t play in Week 8 but still kept their spot at the top of the AFC West. Here’s where Kansas City stands in the division:. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) Here’s a deeper look at the AFC West heading into Week 9:. Kansas City Chiefs. Overall...
