Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes
With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out today nursing a knee injury, backup Troy Pollard ran wild, carrying 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. So does that mean the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t actually need Elliott?. Not according to Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who...
Report: Jets Tried to Trade For This Running Back Before Acquiring James Robinson
New York was investigating a trade for this Pro Bowl running back before they acquired James Robinson, replacing an injured Breece Hall
Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction
Sporting News
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
Latest Alvin Kamra trade update seems to set the record straight on potential deal
An Alvin Kamara trade could actually happen, with the New Orleans Saints reportedly setting an asking price for the Pro Bowl running back. With the NFL Trade Deadline mere days away, the rumor waves are building. Star players are rarely traded in the NFL, but the winds blowing the rumor...
Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career today
Wow. All I have to say is wow. The game that Tua Tagovailoa just had was, to me by far, the best game of his young career. I don’t want to hear about the Arizona game from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year. I don’t even want to hear about the Ravens’ game from earlier this season. The way Tua played against the Detroit Lions today, was head and shoulders better.
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
Report: Bradley Chubb drawing serious interest from 2 AFC teams
The Denver Broncos finally got back in the win column with their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, but teams are hoping they are still interested in trading away at least one star player prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
profootballnetwork.com
Garrett’s Fantasy Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 8: Derek Carr, Tony Pollard, Tyler Boyd, and Irv Smith Jr. Make the List of Must-Starts
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of games to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 8 plays. Week 8...
NBC Sports
Jets make unconventional roster move ahead of Patriots matchup
The New York Jets' depth will be tested at a few positions Sunday. Just not at quarterback. The Jets elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their 53-man roster Saturday in addition to offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be Streveler's first time on the active roster for gameday as a member of the Jets.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers
The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free...
NBC Sports
Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP
The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
