Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues
PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $1 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing and has now crept up to $1 billion. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning...
Worlds collide: Eagles-Texans, Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 scheduled for same time
Thursday could be the best sports day ever in Philadelphia. That is not an understatement. Well, for starters, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, with a league-best 7-0 record, visit the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. That will be the same night the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros play Game 5...
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Game 3 ticket policy, updated schedule after Monday rainout
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Monday because of rain. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s the ticket policy for Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB PR:. Game Three of the Fall Classic has...
Hall-of-Fame coach is ‘worried’ about N.J.’s Kenny Pickett after Steelers’ loss to Eagles
Is Pittsburgh doing right by quarterback Kenny Pickett?. The rookie recently took over as QB1 for the 2-6 Steelers. On Sunday, he completed 25-of-38 passed for 191 yards in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher...
Phillies turn to ex-Mets ace in Game 3 of World Series vs. Astros
Noah Syndergaard is back at the World Series. The right-hander will be starting in Game 3 on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The last time Syndergaard was on this big stage, he was wearing a New York Mets...
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Rain, thunderstorms threaten Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park (10/31/22)
Will it be trick or treat from Mother Nature at the World Series?. Rain and thunderstorms threaten to wash out Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday at Citizens Bank Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE 4:25 PM: USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports:...
Phillies bring out ‘heavy hitters’ for 1st pitch at World Series Game 3 vs. Astros
The World Series is hitting Philadelphia. On Monday, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the third installment of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there will be some special guests to kick off Game 3. The Boston...
What time is the Powerball drawing tonight? (10/31/22)
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing after nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing for $825 million. Here’s what you need to know about what time the Powerball drawing is tonight and where you can watch it. What time is the next...
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?
PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022: Who’s competing, dates, schedule of matches, prize money
The highly anticipated Jeopardy Tournament of Champions for 2022 will begin Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. These are some of the most popular episodes of the year, as Jeopardy! brings back its biggest winners of the previous 12 months (who are usually fan favorites) to compete for a grand prize of $250,000.
