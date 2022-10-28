M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte.

The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s.

The model home for the project is expected to be completed in the spring, M/I Homes said.

