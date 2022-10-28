Read full article on original website
Cocaine trafficker arrested for operation near Florida Keys airport
A South Florida man's been arrested on accusations he was trafficking cocaine from a home right outside of the Florida Keys / Marathon International Airport.
cw34.com
One behind bars, deputies searching for second man wanted for first-degree murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man they say was involved in a murder over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to the city of Brent, near Pensacola. There was a report of a shooting victim on Medford Avenue.
NBC Miami
Florida Keys Woman Facing DUI, Other Charges After Causing 2 Hit-and-Runs: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she caused two hit-and-run crashes Thursday afternoon. Debra Sue Bond, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a crash, driving with a revoked license and other infractions, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
WOKV.com
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman For a Florida woman, Superman didn’t wear a cape — he flew a paramotor. (NCD)
cw34.com
Fatal pedestrian crash on road with no artificial lighting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A road with no artificial lighting was the scene of a fatal crash. A 22-year-old driver was traveling north on US-1 approaching Euclid Street. At the same time, a female pedestrian, 51, was crossing the northbound inside through lane. The vehicle hit the...
Florida Home Depot Employee Pleads Guilty In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
A Home Depot employee in Florida has pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. Kimyada Latoya Knight, 41, Jacksonville, faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and payment of restitution to Home Depot. According to court documents, Knight worked in a specialized
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
cw34.com
Florida gas prices keep going down despite deep-discount tax holiday ending
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holiday is over but reality has not yet set in, at least for the most part. The state of Florida started collecting its gas tax of 25.3 cents per gallon again on Tuesday, but many gas stations have not yet been tacking it back on to people filling up.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Motorcyclist Life On Camera
A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being hailed a hero after a dashcam video shows the trooper respond to a crash scene, and jump into action. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on September 30, 2022, at approximately 4:11 P.M., Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling on
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
WALA-TV FOX10
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
keysweekly.com
COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT
A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
Click10.com
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Florida attorney who fought state’s helmet law dies in motorcycle crash not wearing one
(NBC) — Friends are speaking out after a Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one. Ron Smith, an experienced rider, was killed Aug. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility trailer. His passenger, Brenda Volpe, his girlfriend, also died. The […]
cw34.com
Gas prices set to jump as state gas tax holiday expires
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices fell 7 cents last week, but that brief relief comes to an end on November 1, when Florida's gas tax holiday will expire. The state tax holiday brought a 25 cent drop in prices for the month of October, and prices are expected to jump 25 cents come Tuesday.
cw34.com
$1 billion Powerball jackpot: Treasure Coast residents say how they'd spend it if they win
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The winning numbers tonight are 19, 13, 39, 59, 36. Powerball: 13, Power Play 3. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is now an eye-popping $1 billion — making it the second-highest Powerball jackpot ever. There have been 37 drawings in a row without...
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
