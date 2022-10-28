ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, FL

cw34.com

Fatal pedestrian crash on road with no artificial lighting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A road with no artificial lighting was the scene of a fatal crash. A 22-year-old driver was traveling north on US-1 approaching Euclid Street. At the same time, a female pedestrian, 51, was crossing the northbound inside through lane. The vehicle hit the...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
KEY WEST, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT

A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gas prices set to jump as state gas tax holiday expires

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices fell 7 cents last week, but that brief relief comes to an end on November 1, when Florida's gas tax holiday will expire. The state tax holiday brought a 25 cent drop in prices for the month of October, and prices are expected to jump 25 cents come Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE

