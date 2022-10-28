Bands of America Alabama Regional In Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 29th from 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm at Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium one of America’s most exciting marching band events, this Regional Championship features outstanding high school marching bands from around the region in Preliminary competition. The top 12 scoring bands advance to the evening’s Finals and the naming of the 2022 Bands of America Regional Champion.

About the show

Bands of America returns to Jacksonville with the Alabama Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha! Preliminary performances spots are still available for this show, on a first-come, first served basis.

Performance Schedule as of 10/19/2022. The schedule is subject to change.

8:00 AM – TBA

8:15 AM – TBA

8:30 AM – Oak Grove H.S., AL

8:45 AM – Harrison H.S., GA

9:00 AM – Bartlett H.S., TN

9:15 AM – Pelham H.S., AL

9:30 AM – Hoover H.S., AL

9:45 AM – Lambert H.S., GA

10:00 AM – BREAK

10:30 AM – Mill Creek H.S., GA

10:45 AM – River Ridge H.S., GA

11:00 AM – Kennesaw Mountain H.S., GA

11:15 AM – Hillgrove H.S., GA

11:30 AM – River Bluff H.S., SC

11:45 AM – Wesleyan School, GA

12:00 PM – Hernando H.S., MS

12:15 PM – Hardin Valley Academy, TN

12:30 PM – Collierville H.S., TN

12:45 PM – Walton H.S., GA

1:00 PM – BREAK

1:45 PM – James F. Byrnes H.S., SC

2:00 PM – Pope H.S., GA

2:15 PM – Sparkman H.S., AL

2:30 PM – Dobyns-Bennett H.S., TN

2:45 PM – Paragould H.S., AR

3:00 PM – Seymour H.S., TN

3:15 PM – James Clemens H.S., AL

3:30 PM – McEachern H.S., GA

3:45 PM – Signal Mountain H.S., TN

4:00 PM – Harrison Central H.S., MS

4:15 PM – Gulfport H.S., MS

4:30 PM – Fred J. Page H.S., TN

4:45 PM – Ex. Jacksonville State Univ. Marching Southerners

For more information, please contact the organizers.

