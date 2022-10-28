Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart: "With that trust Governor Burgum had in me, I hope to gain the trust and confidence of all the North Dakota citizens"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state public service commissioner who was appointed by North Dakota's Governor is sharing why she is running to be elected to the position in the upcoming November General Election. Sheri Haugen-Hoffart is a North Dakota Public Service Commissioner who was appointed in February of 2022 by...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota District 10 Candidate Ryan Braunberger: "I want to make sure we are representing all North Dakotans"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota resident is looking for your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Braunberger is a candidate looking to represent North Dakota's District 10 in the State Senate. Braunberger says he wants to focus on improving housing, mental health, and childcare facilities across the state if elected to the position.
wdayradionow.com
Chair of PSC recusing herself from Summit Pipeline decisions
(Bismarck, ND) -- The chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission is recusing herself from decisions on the site of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. Julie Fedorchak says she and her husband own land in Oliver County and previously signed a contract with Summit to store...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
wdayradionow.com
NDGOP Chair: North Dakotans should be confident in upcoming election security
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota GOP is praising the recent work done by the state auditor's office on election integrity. “After reading the findings of this investigation, North Dakotans everywhere can be confident in that their vote will be cast and counted securely. Thank you to Josh for this comprehensive review and for working to protect our most cherished right," said NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schaefer in a statement released to WDAY Radio Sunday evening.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
wdayradionow.com
Happy cows = happy cheese in SD! 11-1-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat Lloyd Metzger of Valley Queen Cheese factory in SD.
wdayradionow.com
11-01-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:26 - Epilepsy foundation of Minnesota Executive Director Glen Lloyd talks with Bonnie and Friends about Epilepsy Awareness Month. If you would like to make a money donation to the Epilepsy Foundation you can use this link here. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple,...
