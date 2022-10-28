Read full article on original website
TjmDE
3d ago
by all means, release the unstable psycho who runs people over. How do people unable to control their anger, who violently hit people get let go? is this a joke??
Reply(4)
24
jbsurfin
3d ago
of course she was released. New Jersey follows New York and other Democratic states with their " bail reform".. in layman terms that's called to get out of jail free card
Reply(16)
32
Carmen Williams
3d ago
They are tripping ,they should of kept her butt there in there,Just like the girl that killed the cops in the highway,so sad 😭😭😭😭
Reply(1)
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin. The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun. Officer...
Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said. Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Willingboro, NJ Community Still Looking for Answers in 1996 Disappearance of Pregnant 12-Year-Old Girl
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said 'goodnight' to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was December 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police
A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities. Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report
A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
Egg Harbor Township morning car crash leaves 3 teens hospitalized
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crash on Tuesday morning left three local 17-year-olds hospitalized, according to township police. All three Egg Harbor Township High School students were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road. As the vehicle headed west toward the intersection with...
Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hung from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. - Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of...
New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs
A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
WPG Talk Radio
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
Man killed, 2 critically wounded in Pa. neighborhood shooting
A 27-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting that occurred Monday night in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to CBS3. The incident happened happened along the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 8 p.m. Monday. The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 98