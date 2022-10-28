ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilesgrove, NJ

TjmDE
3d ago

by all means, release the unstable psycho who runs people over. How do people unable to control their anger, who violently hit people get let go? is this a joke??

jbsurfin
3d ago

of course she was released. New Jersey follows New York and other Democratic states with their " bail reform".. in layman terms that's called to get out of jail free card

Carmen Williams
3d ago

They are tripping ,they should of kept her butt there in there,Just like the girl that killed the cops in the highway,so sad 😭😭😭😭

