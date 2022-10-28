CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...

